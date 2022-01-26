This is the time of year everyone wants to get into the shallow water and look for those spawning bass. But trying to find a mass movement of bass heading for shallow water to sit on beds is a tall order.
I have spent a lot of time watching Florida bass bedding. Some can be caught pretty easy, especially the smaller males that guard the beds. But those big females are about as finicky as they come. Getting them to bite at all takes persistence. Doing it on a regular basis is too tricky for me.
Spending time being frustrated by not being able to catch a bass I can see doesn’t sound like fun to me. I’d much rather use that time to locate areas where those bass move in and out of the shallow water. Those transition areas will hold bass for weeks, and they’re not nearly as fussy when they’re in these places.
Bass are predictable fish by nature, in that they do what they do the same time every year. Water temperature, moon phases, barometric pressure, air temperature — all play factors in how a bass moves and lives. It determines when they move in for the spawn, when they feed, how aggressively they feed, and where they like to position themselves.
Understanding when and how they will move takes time, and it’s knowledge that can only be learned with time on the water. The schedule also changes from lake to lake. But while you’re figuring it out, let me offer a few tips on things to look for.
Transition areas can be easy to find. Look in the shallow water first. Find an area that has some beds in it, then simply pull back out to the first area that provides bass with both deeper water and some cover: A grass line, or maybe some underwater vegetation growing nearby.
Cover alone may be enough, but I like to take it a little further and make sure I find some deeper water close to that spawning area. If you don’t find any active bass in that first bit of deeper water, that’s OK. Fish it for a bit, then continue to move out and away from that spawning area and work whatever other cover you can identify.
Bass need to feed both before and after the spawn. Before, they feed heavily to keep their energy up while on the beds. After, they may rest up for a bit before they feed, but they have to eat to regain their weight.
On either end of the spawn, you have periods where the bass are concentrated in small areas. Moving around and not sitting in one spot is crucial. Once you get a bite, you may have found a lot of bass. Make sure you work that area thoroughly, since there’s a good chance most of the fish are nearby.
That means covering a lot of water is is important. Since I like to move as quickly as I can in locating bass during this time of year, there are a few baits I prefer that seem to work really well.
The first is a hard jerkbait. After the spawn the bass are a little weaker, so I opt for a small white Rapala X-Rap. This thing has some nice solid darting action when it is being worked back to the boat. If the bass are aggressive, you can work this bait with really hard tugs and fast action.
When the bite is slower, just change up how you work it. Twitch this bait down to the depth you want it, then work it slower with shorter twitches and longer pauses. This will often irritate bass into biting this bait. Most bites will come while the bait is sitting still.
Before the spawn, I move up to a mid-size X-Rap. During this time bass are generally very aggressive. A bigger bait twitched rapidly usually works great.
Treble hooks and deep cover don’t go well together. In this circumstance, I’ll use a slow-retrieved junebug speed worm with an 1/8-ounce weight. I prefer a worm about 7 to 9 inches long.
I can work this bait over the top of cover like eelgrass or hydrilla and allow it to sink into holes where bass may be actually bedding or just hiding to ambush bait. Make long casts and retrieve the worm very slowly. You can’t cover as much water as you will with a jerkbait, but this is a great bait to hunt these fish down with.
Catching bass you can see is exciting and fun, when it happens. But getting into an area where you can target potentially a lot of bass instead of one or two will make your day of fishing a lot more fun. I’d rather have lots of shots at fish than chase one or two big bedding fish around and pray they are in a mood to bite.
Find those transition areas and fish them hard. That’s where you know bass will be feeding, so that’s your best bet for getting them to actually bite instead of just watching them ignore your bait.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.