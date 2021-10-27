The glory days of hanging the day’s catch on nails while grinning anglers stand nearby are pretty much gone. You’ll still find a few of these fish displays around some marinas that cater to deep sea adventures. But most anglers — particularly kayak anglers — prefer to catch and release, then catch them again sometime in the future.
It used to be that a trophy had to die so your local taxidermist could use the skin for a mount. These days, fiberglass mounts are available that far outlast the skin and plaster versions of days gone by. For this type of mount, all that’s needed is some measurements and a good photo.
Meanwhile, the trophy fish itself can be released to spread its genetics, hopefully producing more trophy specimens. Killing trophy-sized fish takes these beauties out of the gene pool and eliminates their potential offspring, which could number in the thousands.
A good photo is a lot less expensive than a mount and easier to share with friends far away. The challenge is getting that perfect photo. Lots of variables contribute to getting a photo right or wrong. Too many times, we see a photo taken from too far away, or with backlighting that blocks out details.
Another issue kayak anglers have to deal with is holding the fish, while also holding the camera and getting everything in the frame. Additionally, you may be drifting with the wind or current into foliage along the shore and trying to clear the rod from branches. You get the picture. It’s complicated.
Most fish and angler photos are what we call “grip and grin” images, with the fish held out at arm’s length towards the camera to make it look bigger. These are less than artistic. Unfortunately, many of these images show the fish hanging from its lower jaw or gill cover, which can injure or even kill a fish you intend to release. If you must do a grip and grin, support the fish’s body with the hand not holding the head end. Paging through sports magazines, you’ll see the results of these frantic photo sessions, but there will be a few standouts that get your attention.
Actually, most fish should not be removed from the water to unhook or photograph them. Tarpon are a prime example, but any fish would do better if left in the water prior to release. Some fish may even require extensive resuscitation before they regain enough energy to swim away and escape nearby cormorants. If you must photograph them out of water, make it quick. Start holding your breath when you remove them from the water, and put them back when you run out of air.
The best photos that look effortless and spontaneous are usually carefully set up so as to make a quick image possible. Also consider using your camera’s burst mode, since fish tend to move around when you need them to be still.
In a kayak, it’s impossible to be in the picture with the fish unless you have a selfie stick or some other device like a drone (or a partner to shoot for you). We usually just lay the fish in our laps to support it and hold the camera high enough to get the entire fish in the frame. To set this up, keep the fish in the water either in a net or with a lip gripper while you get the camera ready and prepare your lap as a fish table. It’s also fun to set a rod in the picture for scale.
Some of our favorite photos are taken with the fish in the water. This also takes some time to set up using either a net or lip gripper to control the fish while you figure out the shot and deploy the camera. When you’re all set, take off the lip gripper and use your hand to hold the fish with a thumb in its mouth. This does not work with any toothy fish! It can be complicated. We’ve lost a couple of nice bass trying to get pics like this.
A final note: We have also lost a couple of cameras and one phone while taking these shots in a kayak. None of these items were lost overboard. They just slipped into the water in the kayak and never worked again. We learned. Now we use phones in waterproof cases or waterproof cameras designed to be underwater at times. If you lose too many phones or cameras in a kayak, a fiberglass mount of your fish may become less expensive by comparison.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
