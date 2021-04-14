Usually I like to choose a topic and get in depth with it. But we were sitting around trying to figure out what would make a good topic for this week, and there are just too many options. So instead, this is basically an extended version of the fishing report I do every week.
TARPON: It’s still early for the traditional “tarpon season,” but this year we’re just going to have to ignore that. The fish are here and hungry, and those in the know have been catching them for more than a month already. Juvenile fish are cooperating fairly well in some spots (Spring Lake, PGI canals, Shell Creek, El Jobean). Larger resident fish (the ones that overwintered here) have been moving around, but we’re also seeing some of the sea-bright migratory fish popping up in the 20-foot holes, around Pine Island Sound, in Boca Grande Pass and other random locations. While the bite will be good all summer, this is the best time to catch these fish because you won’t have to sweat as much.
SHARKS: When the migratory tarpon show up, so do the migratory sharks. Both hammerhead and bull sharks move in to both eat tarpon and give birth to their own pups. Those giants are just starting to pop in, but we’ve had a good mix of sharks around for several weeks, especially around the shrimp boats in the Gulf. Blacktips are predominant, but we’re also catching sandbars, sharpnoses, blacknoses, bonnetheads and a couple spinners. All of them like fresh oily or bloody fish. Chum with plenty of the same and you should be able to find a few. Remember the new rules: Inline circle hooks, and carry a tool that can cut through the wire leader easily.
GOLIATH GROUPER: Some of the bigger individuals residing on the Harbor are going to be moving out to the passes and then the offshore reefs as they prepare for their summertime spawn. As they head out, they’ll be making temporary (two hours to two weeks) stops at the various inshore and nearshore reefs. They might eat your other catches, but they also are more catchable this time of year because they’re more gathered up than usual. Whole fresh dead jacks or ladyfish are good bait. Be sure to use tackle heavy enough to actually pull them up off the bottom.
SPANISH MACKEREL, BLUEFISH AND LADYFISH: An abundance of small baitfish (mostly scaled sardines in the 2- to 3-inch range) has these midwater predators excited and feeding heavily. Obvious areas are around bait pods and in the passes, but don’t overlook the outer edges of the bars in the Harbor and 10 to 40 feet of water off the beaches. Trolling or casting with single-hook spoons or silly jigs can be highly effective. Wire will prevent cutoffs, but also lead to fewer strikes. I suggest 40- or 60-pound fluorocarbon, but if you really want to use wire keep it light and short.
COBIA: Like the other pelagics, these fish show up in the Harbor for the food. We get all sizes, from 5 to 75 pounds. Your best shot at them is the bars on the east and west sides of the Harbor, where they can be spotted against the sand in shallow water. Don’t forget to pay attention to any manatees or large rays you might spot, since the cobes like to follow them around. If you want to just hang out and drink beer, you can anchor up at the U.S. 41 bridges over the Peace River and fish a good-size live or dead baitfish on the bottom or under a float.
KING MACKEREL: These are not really a fish to find in the Harbor, but the passes and nearshore waters out to about 25 miles see quite a few. Troll or drift live baits around the perimeter of nearshore reefs, over ledges (conveniently still marked by stone crab trap floats, at least for a few more weeks), and in the passes. You can also target them around pods of bait that you run across in the Gulf.
PERMIT: In the Keys, these are fish of the flats. Here, they’re reef fish, although you might randomly come across one on the flats too. Schools of permit hang out on artificial reefs that have higher relief off the bottom. To catch them, you need three things: Stealth, patience and small crabs. The stealth is used to keep your approach quiet. The patience is used to keep you from going nuts as you wait for one of these fish to bite (sometimes, you won’t need the patience, but bring it anyway). The crabs, of course, are the bait. Use nothing else but a small hook and 20-pound fluoro leader. They might eat a shrimp or baitfish if you get really lucky.
SNOOK: These fish are heading out of the rivers and canals and making a slow-speed migration toward the beaches. However, as they leave the rivers, the bridges are magnets for them because they provide a place to rest out of the current and also find food. As they move down the Harbor, they’ll be using creek mouths and deeper pockets of water under the mangroves as temporary lodging. They may stay for a few days or just til the change of the tide, so don’t get too hung up on that spot where you caught a couple nice ones yesterday. It might be abandoned today (but there also might be more that show up tomorrow). Stay on the hunt. They’re nomadic, so you should be too.
SURF FISHING: Yes, I know it’s not a species. But anglers working the surf are used to a mixed bag. Right now that bag includes pompano, whiting, black drum and even a few sheepshead. Small white jigs, bare or tipped with shrimp or Fish Bites, can be killer. If you’re feeling lazy, a weighted rig with live shrimp or sand fleas is also a fine plan. Watch out for beach walkers while you’re casting — they definitely won’t see you.
Now, the hard part here is that you can’t go after all these fish at once. It’s good to be ready for anything, but if you don’t have some kind of plan, you’re going to just be scattered. So pick a thing and go try it. If it doesn’t work for you, try something else, because there’s no shortage of options right now.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (re-opening in May at 4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
