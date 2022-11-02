Plastic in the water

This is what most people picture when they think of plastic pollution, but the truth is even waters that look clean can be full of micro- and nanoplastics.

There’s no doubt about it, Southwest Florida will feel the effects of Hurricane Ian for many years to come. But it won't be just our communities affected — Ian's impacts will be felt by our aquatic ecosystems and all the creatures that call them home. Let's look at some ways that community members can contribute to cleanup efforts. I'd also like to float an innovative idea about how we can help our charter captains and other water-dependent business owners get back to work.

The piles of rubble Ian left in his wake will take months to haul away. Those who have been through a storm of this magnitude already know there won't be an instant clean-up fairy visiting our area anytime soon. And to the folks posting nonsense on social media, demanding that someone needs to clean this unsightly mess up right now, I’m not sure if you’re on heavy medication or just living in an alternate world, but you need to give up on that idea. Not gonna happen.


Capt. Jack R. Sanzalone is a 30-year submarine veteran and licensed USCG Master Captain and Assessor with 41 years of experience. He is the owner of Boat Tutors and The Captain School of Orange Beach, Ala., and teaches both basic and advanced boating education. Contact Capt. Jack at Jack@BoatTutors.com or visit his website, BoatTutors.com.

