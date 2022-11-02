There’s no doubt about it, Southwest Florida will feel the effects of Hurricane Ian for many years to come. But it won't be just our communities affected — Ian's impacts will be felt by our aquatic ecosystems and all the creatures that call them home. Let's look at some ways that community members can contribute to cleanup efforts. I'd also like to float an innovative idea about how we can help our charter captains and other water-dependent business owners get back to work.
The piles of rubble Ian left in his wake will take months to haul away. Those who have been through a storm of this magnitude already know there won't be an instant clean-up fairy visiting our area anytime soon. And to the folks posting nonsense on social media, demanding that someone needs to clean this unsightly mess up right now, I’m not sure if you’re on heavy medication or just living in an alternate world, but you need to give up on that idea. Not gonna happen.
Be patient. Florida has been through this before, as have many locals who have lived their entire lives here. The order of operations is well-established: Human needs first, then infrastructure, then other items such as that pile of “stuff” on your curb.
But what about all of the “stuff” Ian deposited in our waterways: Plastic, styrofoam and even boats that sunk loaded with fuel and oil?
Long before Ian came calling, the plastic pollution problem was clearly understood by most of us. Since the 1960s, plastic production has increased by approximately 8.7 percent annually, evolving into a nearly $600 billion industry. We currently produce about 370 million tons of plastic a year.
While plastic does have a place in the world, it has become very problematic to our waterways, including our drinking water sources. It is estimated that up to 14 million tons of plastic (or the equivalent to 5 grocery bags full of plastic per foot of coastline) enter our waters annually.
This problem is more than just an aesthetic concern. As plastic breaks down it, it doesn't really biodegrade. Instead, it becomes microplastics. Microplastics are barely visible (or visible by microscope only) pieces of broken-down plastic. Trillions of microplastic particles are floating around in our waters, and trillions more have settled at the bottom. Microplastics have been identified in the surface water of every ocean, the deep sea, coastal waterways, estuaries and ponds, as well as in the sands and sediment of our ocean floors, beaches, rivers and canals throughout the world.
With all of the advances in technology, we are now capable of tracing were many of these microplastics and even smaller particles called nanoplastics are ending up. Alarmingly, they are showing up in samples taken from the muscle tissue and guts of fish, birds and other marine inhabitants. To date, 386 species of marine fish (210 of which we eat or use commercially) have had nanoplastics detected in their internal organs — or in their muscle tissue, the part we eat.
The effects of these micro- and nanoplastics on the human body are yet to be fully realized. Some early research has linked them to health issues in our lungs, livers, and even our brains.
Folks, I recognize this is not an uplifting Nautical Knowledge column to read, but out of sight, out of mind, turning a blind eye or saying “I didn’t contribute to any of this” will not fix the problem. We created it, with the help of Hurricane Ian it got measurably worse. Now we need to fix it.
How can each of us help reverse this alarming trend as we clean up post-Ian? This is where some “out of the box” thinking will help yield future dividends for our environment. Let me explain.
When Hurricane Sally hit Alabama and the surrounding areas on Sept. 11, 2020, she left similar challenges for the Florida Panhandle. Although not as powerful as Ian, Sally stalled in the area for days, causing enormous destruction to the area and its residents. The storm also deposited mass amounts of trash into the waterways. The community pulled together to navigate the long path to recovery.
As a local business owner in the area, I observed some very innovative thinking that really ended up making a huge difference. The area employed charter boat captains and other water-dependent businesses by hiring them to help clean up the tons of debris deposited in the water. This same approach was used during cleanup efforts after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill disaster in 2010 as well as the Exxon Valdez spill in Prince William Sound in March of 1989.
Can this method be used here in Southwest Florida? Can our county commissioners ask the governor to procure funding from FEMA or use state funds to put our out-of-work captains and other boat-centric businesses to work recovering the thousands of tons of junk that have entered our waterways and accumulated in our mangroves and on our shorelines?
Surely this is within our ability as a community. I’m not looking to reinvent the wheel; this has been done before and it really makes sense. Let’s ask our elected leaders to take action and establish a plan to clean up our waterways.
In the meantime, what can each of us do to help? To start, get brilliant on the basics. Our waterways need your help. Grab a bag, walk around any waterway (or your backyard if you live on the water) and pick up a bag or two of trash. If you have a boat and feel you can safely navigate our waterways (please use extreme caution; Ian has deposited many new uncharted obstructions in our waterways) make recovering some plastic and other trash part of your day on the water.
There is no curbside pickup for our waterways. Let’s get innovative and get them cleaned up while keeping our local watermen employed until they can get back to normal. If we all do a little, we can and will accomplish a lot.
Capt. Jack R. Sanzalone is a 30-year submarine veteran and licensed USCG Master Captain and Assessor with 41 years of experience. He is the owner of Boat Tutors and The Captain School of Orange Beach, Ala., and teaches both basic and advanced boating education. Contact Capt. Jack at Jack@BoatTutors.com or visit his website, BoatTutors.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.