We’ve been hearing a lot lately about red tide studies and planning. That’s fine, but we need to see some positive, proactive results. Our tax dollars are supporting valuable necessary research. What about the solutions? Where are they? It looks like tons of talk and ounces of positive action.
I attended a well-presented red tide forum Feb. 9 at the Boca Grande Community Center. The presenters were knowledgeable and informative experts. They even took the time to answer questions. It was an excellent opportunity to learn about red tide.
Personally, I can’t say I learned anything truly new, but I’m satisfied our millions of dollars invested are hard at work, seriously. I did come away with a clearer understanding of red tide and dealing with it. Mote Marine researchers and other scientists are doing all they can to understand and identify blooms and movements, then evaluate workable solutions.
These are not easy tasks. They require not only the exhausting research but also jumping through permitting hoops. Before any solutions can be implemented, they must be shown to be not only effective but also safe and affordable.
One ray of hope: We now recognize that dead, decomposing fish certainly feed and intensify existing blooms. It’s common sense that decaying carcasses adding nitrates and other nutrients to the water will feed our problems. Maintaining the resources and funding to deal with dead fish is another story, especially after we just spent millions on hurricane debris cleanups.
Furthermore, toxins remain with bodies from red tide victims for about three weeks. Collecting and removing decaying fish is a rotten job (sorry; I couldn’t resist). Transporting, storing, then transporting again to compost the smelly mess adds considerable cost. Plus, where can we use it? Once the toxins biodegrade, fish meal is great fertilizer.
We’re told it’s too expensive to be proactive, but what about the devastating costs to our local economy? Fishing is not just recreation — it has a big economic impact on Southwest Florida businesses. Of course, it’s not just fishing. People visit here to go to the beach, and when they hear about red tide on the news, the beach is the last place they want to be. Tally up lost income for charter guides, tackle shops, boat dealers, marinas, restaurants and resorts, and the impacts become staggering.
Let’s not forget the workers these businesses employ, who have missed paychecks due to COVID shutdowns and hurricane destruction on top of red tide. When you look at the financial hot we’re taking, it becomes obvious that we can’t afford not to do anything and everything we can to mitigate red tide’s impacts on our natural resources.
I’m not getting into politics, but I’ll point out that our government leaders have full plates already. Their time and funds are limited. Most do care. Many officials are part-timers, with jobs and family responsibilities too. Our governor has a full-time job plus a family with young children, his time is stretched. He has many fires to fight, including addressing water quality challenges all over our state.
Most of our water quality issues involve more than one county. Consider the challenges commissioners face in attempting to keep constituents, community leaders, businesses, the EPA, the Army Corps of Engineers and everyone else happy — and then they need to try to coordinate with other local governments as well.
Then we have numerous well-funded groups tooting their horns, raising funds for war chests to battle their enemies. Wouldn’t it be better if they put the resources and influences together resolving issues we can agree on, rather than battling each other? I understand we won’t see eye to eye on everything, but water quality and infrastructure are necessary for our literal and economic survival. Sustainability for the long haul must be considered.
Most of our issues are not new problems. Look to the Chesapeake Bay and its watersheds. They procrastinated through decades of growth and pollution and now are spending billions attempting to reclaim some of the natural resources they allowed to be trashed.
We can’t ever really restore what we destroy. But we’ll end up spending mountains of cash to try if we don’t figure out how to resolve these problems before they get worse. Charlotte Harbor could be the next Indian River Lagoon or Chesapeake Bay if we don’t tackle our challenges before it’s too late.
Remember, you can’t catch fish if you don’t go fishin’, so let’s go fishin’ soon.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
