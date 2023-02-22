Red tide fish kill

A dead Goliath grouper lies on a Southwest Florida beach during a red tide bloom.

 Shutterstock photo

We’ve been hearing a lot lately about red tide studies and planning. That’s fine, but we need to see some positive, proactive results. Our tax dollars are supporting valuable necessary research. What about the solutions? Where are they? It looks like tons of talk and ounces of positive action.

I attended a well-presented red tide forum Feb. 9 at the Boca Grande Community Center. The presenters were knowledgeable and informative experts. They even took the time to answer questions. It was an excellent opportunity to learn about red tide.


Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments