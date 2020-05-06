We’re getting into the thick of tarpon season. There are a lot of fish out there, and every day there are more and more showing up. And there are lots of different places you can target them, using several different productive methods.
Boca Grande Pass is a world-famous tarpon spot and right in our backyards. However, I generally avoid fishing the Pass because of all the involved politics and additional regulations — not to mention the fact that the Pass can be downright nasty, and the tarpon usually pick the roughest spots to hang out.
Instead, I tend to be more focused on the slightly less famous tarpon spots — the 20-foot holes in the Harbor, for example. Charlotte Harbor holds a lot more fish than many people realize. I guess Boca has better PR people.
There have been good numbers around Two Pines at the north end of Matlacha Pass, especially at first light and dusk. In Pine Island Sound, the channels and Captiva Rocks area have had tarpon hanging around. The Gulf beaches, particularly Gasparilla and Cayo Costa, have had tarpon schools from 200 yards to a mile or so offshore.
Once you’ve picked your spot, the next trick is actually finding fish. Just motor along slowly and look for rolling fish or the occasional free-jumper. If the water is clear enough, you can also drift and look for fish cruising along channel edges or dropoffs. Those fish are often feeding more aggressively than rollers, which are socializing rather than feeding. When you see something that might be a tarpon, cast to it just in case.
Of course, you can also watch for other fishermen. When you see a group of boats clustered together, that’s a good indication that there might be tarpon there. If you go with this option, be considerate of your fellow anglers. Approach quietly, on your trolling motor if you have one. If you don’t, keep your engine revs low and kill it when you get close.
Try to get in front of the school without cutting off others who have been waiting for the same chance. Wait your turn. Stay well in front of the fish if you can — if they swim under your boat, they may spook. When you leave, go as quietly as you came in — don’t blow them out just because you’re moving on.
All sorts of baits will work. If you’re inclined toward artificials, Storm swimbaits from 4 to 6 inches are a good choice. So are DOA Bait Busters. Any color can be hot, including the bizarre ones, but root beer, gold glitter and pearl with a green back are consistent. Cast your lure and slowly reel it back, troll it at 2 to 3 knots, or try suspending it under a bobber and just letting it sit (no, I’m not kidding — not at all).
For live bait, you can use small crabs, big shrimp or fish, and any of them can be cast or soaked. If you’re casting a bait, you want it to land where the fish are going, not where they are. Let the fish find it. Crabs are popular around the beaches and passes and are usually free-lined. Big shrimp (selects or larger) can be rigged with a splitshot or rubber-core sinker a foot above the bait and fished anywhere.
Tarpon will eat most any small fish, but threadfins are a very popular choice. Getting threadies can be a pain. No bait shop carries them, so you’ll have to catch your own. That means throwing a castnet on them, which needs to be large and heavy because they’re really good at getting out from under a net as it lands. Or you can try casting a sabiki rig, which generally works poorly in the darker waters of the Harbor but is a good method in the Gulf-influenced Gasparilla Sound area.
Fortunately, you don’t need many — two dozen should be sufficient for a day of fishing. Don’t get greedy; they won’t survive in a crowded live well. If threadies are too much of a hassle, pinfish also catch plenty of tarpon.
If staying in front of a moving school of tarpon sounds too hard, you can anchor in an area where there are scattered fish and soak live or dead baits. For this method, whole or cut ladyfish, mullet and other fish will work fine. Be sure to attach a buoy to your anchor so you can toss it over when you get a hit. You’re not going to play the fish from an anchored position; that makes the fight too long.
If you’re soaking dead baits, you’ll probably attract some sharks. Actually, tarpon often attract sharks. If your fish is being chased by one or more of these predators, put your reel in free-spool or open the bail so it has a chance to escape. If it doesn’t, that’s just the way it goes. Don’t curse the sharks — they have to eat, too, and to them tarpon are just another food source.
This is just the beginning of our tarpon season, but I think it’s the best part. They’ll be around for many months — until the late fall cold fronts chase them out — but enjoy it now, because soon the weather will go from merely hot to sizzling and humid. Catching a big one in August is a lot like work, so make plans to get out there soon.
Robert Lugiewicz is the manager of Fishin’ Frank’s Bait & Tackle, located at 4425-D Tamiami Trail in Charlotte Harbor, and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Call 941-625-3888 for more information about the shop or for local fishing tips, or visit them online at FishinFranks.com.
