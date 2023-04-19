WWTgudgel042023.jpg

Eric and his slam redfish. You can’t always catch what you want, but if you try sometime, you might find you catch what you need.

 WaterLine photo by Capt. Rex Gudgel

Eric had been planning an end of March trip with me for months. He communicated often asking questions about gear, flies, possible weather conditions and walk-in DIY spots. But every email or phone call always ended up with him saying, “I’d sure like to catch a tarpon. Do you think any tarpon will be around? Have you seen any tarpon yet? How big are they?”

That early in the season, I will always admit the possibility. But I also throw out the disclaimers, so as not to get the hopes too high. Tarpon can few and far between at that time. I asked if he could push his trip to later, perhaps into May, or if he could do a full day instead of a half day, but he was limited by the schedule of his wife and in-laws.


   

Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.

