Eric had been planning an end of March trip with me for months. He communicated often asking questions about gear, flies, possible weather conditions and walk-in DIY spots. But every email or phone call always ended up with him saying, “I’d sure like to catch a tarpon. Do you think any tarpon will be around? Have you seen any tarpon yet? How big are they?”
That early in the season, I will always admit the possibility. But I also throw out the disclaimers, so as not to get the hopes too high. Tarpon can few and far between at that time. I asked if he could push his trip to later, perhaps into May, or if he could do a full day instead of a half day, but he was limited by the schedule of his wife and in-laws.
Well, the hot weather this past March, as you know, seemed to move many of our local resident tarpon out of the rivers and Harbor holes, and there was a small handful of nice fish put in the air on the fly. During one of our phone conversations, I asked Eric if he would like to catch a juvie or two, but he had already done that in Mexico. He was looking for bigger fish. I told him we’d give it a shot when he got here.
After having two Uber drivers bail on him the morning of our trip, he had to wake his in-laws up to drive him to the ramp. This guy was frazzled, and the day hadn’t even started yet. I was slightly concerned as we finished loading up and started to idle out.
But it took about 3 minutes before I could see the stress of the morning just leaving this guy. After that, it was all about fishing. He was so excited and so much fun to converse with. He asked question after question about the area and the fishery, and I gave answer after answer.
Then he talked about his casting skills and stated that he was good. A big red flag and sirens went off in my head. How many times have I heard that? With the bells, whistles and sirens still sounding, I pulled into the first key we came to. We rigged his rod, and I got on the pole.
After a few minutes of knocking the rust off and getting used to the boat. I had a pleasant surprise — Eric was casting well enough to make me happy. It was windy (I know, shocking), but we headed to a tarpon spot to look anyway.
I handed him one of my 12 weights and told him to strip the line off and get ready. He did and made a few casts to get the feel. After 15 or 20 minutes of waiting, I handed him a 6 weight and told him to catch some fish while we waited. I stood watch for tarpon, and he started catching trout, jacks and ladyfish.
He had never caught speckled trout before, so he really enjoyed that. He was comparing their look to that of brown trout in Colorado. I saw one tarpon do a weak roll over the next 40 minutes, so I said, “Time for another spot.”
“What do you think?” he asked. I just laughed and told him that I try not to.
As we settled down in the next area to fish. I handed him the 12 weight again. We waited while we bounced around on the chop for another 30 minutes. Dolphins, sharks and manatees showed, but no tarpon. I’d seen tarpon in this spot two days before, so I had him throw some searching casts through the area. Nothing.
I pushed up in the lee of a key, traded rods, and I told him to bang the bushes while I kept a watch out for tarpon just as before. Eric started catching mangrove snapper, more trout, and a few snook. He was having a ball.
I noticed he was very good at handling fish. It turns out that he’s a fisheries biologist in Colorado, so he has had a little practice. What a nice break for me to not have to come off the platform to help with every fish.
He was a trooper too, let me tell you. I made him stop casting long enough to hydrate and then he was back at it. He said, “Four or five hours isn’t long enough; I just want to keep fishing.” I knew just how he felt, so we kept going. I mentioned that he was poised to catch a slam if he wanted to; all he needed was a redfish. “Like the one I missed?” he said. I told him I wasn’t going to mention it.
Then the phone rang. The family was wondering when he would be done and back at the ramp because they were almost there. He looked at me with almost terror or tears in his eyes — I’m still not sure which it was. We were fishing our way back now, so I drove slowly.
We made a move to another key that I knew had some reds on it. So again, I poled and watched for tarpon on the outside and redfish on the bank. Eric caught a couple more snook and spooked a nice red.
I spotted another fat red moving under the mangroves and pointed it out. He started to cast, but I said, “It’s too far — not yet.” I didn’t realize he was looking at another fish. I had told him earlier that we had to lead redfish farther and let them come to the fly to avoid spooking them.
When I saw the fish and it was moving toward his fly some 10 feet in front of him, I knew we had a shot. He waited. I told him to just drag it two inches as the fish was about 4 feet away. That red changed posture immediately and started tracking the fly.
He did a great job ticking and bouncing that baitfish off the sand closer to the boat onto the grass. The fish charged onto the grass ate and spit … no hook set. I thought it was over.
But Eric didn’t panic and neither did the fish. He bumped the fly, the fish lit up and charged again about 8 feet from the boat. This time there was a h;’=[+ook set, a fight, a landing, and a picture of a slam redfish. Not big, but a redfish nevertheless. What a great job he did working that fly for that fish.
Tarpon were put on the back burner for the Plan B slam … and he still got back to ramp in time to avoid too much trouble.
Stay fly.
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.