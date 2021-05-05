Controlled chaos. That’s the term that has been used for tarpon fishing in Boca Grande Pass, and there’s some truth to it. But it’s not 100 percent accurate, and the idea also scares a lot of people away from the Pass — which is too bad, because it’s an amazing place to be this time of year, if only to witness the largest spawning aggregation of tarpon anywhere in the world. Let’s separate fact from fiction and dig down to the reality.
Some truths to begin with: The Pass can be dangerous, even without a bunch of other boats in it. Tides rip through here, and if the current and wind are going opposite directions, the result is some nasty heavy chop. It’s not a place for total newbs. If you aren’t highly competent at control of your vessel, you don’t belong here. Consider targeting tarpon on the beach or in the Harbor.
On the other hand, there are times when the Pass offers the best (or even the only) tarpon bite. Knowing how to fish it can be the difference between catching fish and just fishing. It’s a tarpon Mecca, and there’s no other place quite like it. We’re very fortunate to have it in our backyard — anglers from around the world have heard of Boca Grande Pass.
Your first time fishing the Pass should be with a professional guide, or at the very least someone who has lots of Pass tarpon experience. Yes, the water is open to everyone, but due to the danger factor you’re far better off having someone show you the ropes.
If you decide to ignore that advice, at least take this suggestion: Don’t just jump right in. Sit back, hang around the perimeter, and watch. There are unwritten rules here, and if everyone knows them but you, then you’re going to be the problem. For your own good, please take the time to see how it’s done. Otherwise, when you’re drowning in a sea of shouted cuss words, remember that I tried to warn you. (Also important to remember: Every single captain out there, no matter how much experience he has now, was new to the Pass once.)
You have to be on your toes every moment in the Pass. There are a lot of people and a lot of fish packed into a small area. Everybody is trying to hook up at the same time. You need to know who around you has a fish on, because it’s imperative that you watch where they’re going and avoid collisions. If that fish heads your way, be ready to move aside.
When you hook one, you need to watch where you’re going. Most people will get out of your way. Some won’t be paying attention at all. Don’t be shy — holler! Near misses are very common out here, and it’s not too surprising when one of them turns into a hit. In such tight conditions, it’s on everyone to watch out for everyone else.
While you’re fighting a fish, do your level best to stay on top of it. Tarpon fishing in the Pass is done vertically. If you let the fish get 50 or 100 feet out from your boat, it will get cut off by another boat or, worse, tangle up a bunch of lines. This is not a good way to make friends.
That fish wants to stay with the school, but so do all the other fishermen out there. So it’s very common for your fish to want to swim right toward where other boats are fishing. Keeping maximum pressure on that fish is important. If you don’t, it will just keep swimming back to the school and all the other boats. People will get tired of moving for you if you’re not controlling your fish.
Use heavy tackle. This is no place for light gear. If you absolutely have to use a redfish rod for a tarpon, do that someplace where you won’t be in everybody else’s way. Here, you need stout rods, strong drags and 50- to 80-pound line that will let you get the fish whipped quickly. Conventional reels are better than spinning reels, since you can put a lot more torque to the fish.
Communication on the boat is important but difficult in this environment. Nonverbal signaling can be very helpful. Keep your rod tip high enough that the helmsman can see where the fish is going. If you point your body in the direction of the fish’s travel, that’s even better.
Don’t chase fish. Guides do that so their clients (who are often paying $1,000 or more to be on the boat) think they’re doing something. The tarpon are always on the move, so you won’t have fish under the boat at all times. But, if you just sit tight, those fish will come back to you. There’s no need to go around in circles.
There are more than just etiquette rules to know in the Pass. There are also special laws that apply here and only here. Quick quiz: How many rods can you legally deploy in the Pass right now? Are breakaway weights legal? How can you legally rig an artificial jig? If you don’t know the answers to those questions, go to https://bit.ly/33abTdU and get educated.
Boca Grande Pass is an incredible place, and fishing for tarpon here is special. But you’d better be sure you know what you’re doing, or it might end up being a bad day — not just for you, but for everyone else out there. Don’t be afraid of the Pass, but give it the respect it deserves. Maybe one day, you’ll be the one teaching folks how it’s done.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (re-opening in May at 4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
