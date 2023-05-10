Cinco de Mayo has just passed. What does that mean to us, besides cold beer, margaritas and tripas de leche tacos? It means, mis queridos amigos, that the tarpon are here. I tell many of my long-distance traveling customers to book after May 5 to make sure a larger part of the migration will be swimming into and around Boca Grande Pass about then. More fish are available to see and cast at.
April was good. We had many resident fish and early migrants around. Personally, I love April for tarpon here. There usually aren’t quite as many people on the water chasing them, so they are more relaxed and easier to feed a fly. This is the time when my local clients and myself get to catch fish on “the good days.”
Too bad the wind blew the whole freakin’ month. It made fishing tougher than usual. As we well know, tarpon are tough enough to catch in perfect conditions. We hooked up a few, put them in the air and as tarpon fishing goes, brought fewer to the boat.
There have been thousands of articles written and videos made offering advice about tarpon fishing, including which flies to tie, where and how to get them to bite, and how to land them. I’m certainly not going to try to rewrite the book here, even though I do (like many fishermen) have my own ideas about changing some of the old traditions. But I’ll offer just a few highlights here.
First, some standard flies for our adult tarpon this time of year. I carry a big assortment of size, type, and color of tarpon flies in my box. They range from an inch and a half long tied on No. 2 hooks up to 8 inches long tied on 7/0 hooks. This box is my security blanket. I know that I have every situation covered as long as that box is in the boat with me.
But my everyday box is less cluttered: Baitfish style patterns in 1/0 to 3/0 sizes. Toad style patterns and cockroach style patterns (yes, this pattern still produces for me) in the same size range. Last, but not least, a muddler pattern — and yes, in the same sizes.
I’ve gone back to Scientific Anglers Amplitude lines. These lines do perform very well but aren’t cheap (actually, anything cheap these days is highly suspect). They cast great, shoot well, and don’t coil easily. Just be careful to buy the proper weight. They make them at least three-quarters of a line weight above the standard weight a given rod should cast.
They come with welded loops. I use them until the loops show wear, then remove and replace them with braided loops or just tie another loop in the line by doubling back on itself and tying off. I know many people will remove and replace them right away, but I’ve never had one fail until it wears down and cracks.
When you cast to a tarpon, you’re always hoping all the stars happen to align at that very moment along with your lucky socks and freshly rubbed rabbit’s foot, which in turn will make that tarpon decide to eat. When it does, don’t blow it with a trout set! I’ve talked about it a million times, but one more seems appropriate. Leave the rod tip down and keep stripping until you feel the weight of the fish, then strip strike the fish.
All heck will break loose at that moment. Stay cool. Clear the line and hit him again. Remember the definition of tarpon fishing: Hours of agonizing boredom, punctuated by moments of absolute chaos. Keep your head and get your chores done. You can fall apart later.
When fighting a big fish — or any fish, for that matter — get it done as quickly as possible. The longer you fight a fish, the more chance it has of dying as a result. In the case of tarpon, you want to get the job done within 20 minutes if at all possible.
That means you are pulling the whole time the fish is on. You must work twice as hard as the fish is working. Find and change your angle of pull to maximize the pressure you can put on the beast. You need to make her think she has no chance against you so she will give up sooner than she should or could. This will save her from fighting to total exhaustion … because she will do exactly that if you’re lazy.
Think about what happens when this fight ends. You can dump cold water on yourself, have a Gatorade and lay down on the deck. No one will bother you. But that tarpon must get rid of her lactic acid build up, dodge hungry sharks, fight the current and find her school in order to survive in an environment where nothing else cares about her.
When you get her to the boat and she rolls over to give up, be aware this is a dangerous time. The tarpon is still very strong and can hurt you. Grab that cinder block of a mouth by the bottom dentary and hang on.
There are no big sharp teeth, but those mouths are full of tightly packed little villiform teeth. It’s like grabbing a 100-pound cinder block that’s stronger than you and wants to hurt you. They have broken the noses of many a guide and fisherman, sprained wrists of those not prepared, taken the skin off many knuckles and fingers. I’ve also had sharks grab fish out of my hands in a watery explosion that will make your heart stop.
No matter what happens, remember: You wanted to do this. So grab yourself a cinder block, and stay fly.
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
