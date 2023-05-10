It's supposed to be fun

Handling a tarpon is like this, only your heart is pounding at 120 beats a minute, the cinder block is fighting back, and a 14-foot shark could appear at an second to rip it out of your hands.

 Photo provided

Cinco de Mayo has just passed. What does that mean to us, besides cold beer, margaritas and tripas de leche tacos? It means, mis queridos amigos, that the tarpon are here. I tell many of my long-distance traveling customers to book after May 5 to make sure a larger part of the migration will be swimming into and around Boca Grande Pass about then. More fish are available to see and cast at.

April was good. We had many resident fish and early migrants around. Personally, I love April for tarpon here. There usually aren’t quite as many people on the water chasing them, so they are more relaxed and easier to feed a fly. This is the time when my local clients and myself get to catch fish on “the good days.”


   

Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.

