A couple weeks ago, Chef Tim Spain wrote a column about jack crevalle, calling them the “beef of the sea.” I posted that column in several Facebook fishing groups and got a wide variety of responses.
Many were positive — a lot of anglers said they’d been eating jacks their whole lives, and some said they were among their favorite table fish. Others took a strong negative view, saying that if we were promoting jack crevalle as foodfish, we were really scraping the bottom of the barrel.
A couple of them even accused us of being involved in some sort of plot to kill off jacks, now that we’d already succeeded in decimating the more popular table species. I guess it takes all kinds, including paranoid nutters.
What it really comes down to is that people have different tastes in fish. Eating jacks isn’t for everybody. If you grew up eating walleye and you expect every fish to be mild almost to the point of tastelessness, then you probably won’t like jacks. But if you were raised on mullet or other assertively flavored fish, jacks are very good.
However, if you don’t want to live in your rut, you can broaden your palate. Personally, I like to try new things. The first time I take a sample, I often find it to be less than good. But then if I circle back to it later, it’s not so bad.
Some of my favorite fish have been this way. The first time I tried raw tuna, I almost gagged at the texture. Take me to a sushi bar now and watch me go to town. I wasn’t too keen on salmon, Spanish mackerel or mahi initially, but now I love them all. There are only two fish I’ve tried that I will never willingly put in my mouth again: Escolar and ladyfish. Blecch!
Taken as a group, we’re pretty fickle about what fish we like or don’t. It wasn’t too many years ago redfish were the trash fish that no one wanted to eat. I was too young to see it, but I have friends who were there in the ‘70s and ‘80s when reds were said to be “just a saltwater carp.” Some guys would catch them and just pile them up on the shore. Can you imagine that today?
Before that, no one wanted to eat snook. They called them soapfish, which is what they tasted like because no one realized you had to skin the fillets. Soapfish were still targeted commercially though, because they sold for a few cents a pound to the cat food producers. That’s right: Canned cat food used to be made from snook, at least in part.
In the earliest days of Florida commercial fishing, mullet were the main target. Some of the first settlements in Southwest Florida were fish camps, where mullet were netted and salted to feed sailors at sea. The fish shacks down in Pine Island Sound and the Punta Gorda ice house (now the Ice House Pub) are relics of the days when Punta Gorda was shipping thousands of pounds of fish by train to northern markets. Most of it was mullet, and people couldn’t get enough.
Have you ever wondered what it would have been like to fish on Charlotte Harbor 500 years ago? Before European settlers took over, the Native Americans must have enjoyed an abundance of all our inshore species. From their trash middens, we know that one of their favorite food species was the hardhead catfish — a fish that even subsistence fishermen often reject today.
I haven’t tried hardheads (yet), but I have eaten sailcats. I believe I’ve mentioned a time or two that they’re not merely edible — they’re really good! People sometimes look at me like I have three ears and am actively sprouting horns when I say that. Too bad for them.
The food value of any fish is simply too subjective for anyone to claim authority over it. I have a 1981 edition of “A Dictionary of Fishes” by Rube Allyn. It’s a neat book, and when I was a fish-crazy preteen it was one of my favorites. In the descriptions of many of the 700-something species listed, the author mentions table value. Here’s what he has to say about a few choice fish:
Mako shark, poor. Goosefish (monkfish), not edible. Opah, poor. Hogfish, good. Amberjck, fair. Yellowfin tuna, edible. Porgy, edible. Striped bass, excellent. Pigfish, good. Bermuda chub, good. Black drum, barely edible. Striped mullet, excellent. Pollock, fair. Bluefish, excellent. Barracuda, fair. Cobia, good if properly bled. The author mentions nothing about the food value of tripletail, sheepshead or snook.
Do you agree with his assessments? There are certainly some I think he got wrong. But that’s OK — they’re just opinions. Also, that book was first published in 1967. In the more than 50 years since, the tastes of the fish-eating public have changed.
So if you want to eat jacks, eat jacks. If you don’t want to try them because there’s no way they could possibly be good, then don’t. But either way, let’s try to be respectful of one another instead of hating on your fellow fishermen for their tastes.
