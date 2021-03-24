By Capt. Josh Olive
In today’s catch-and-release world, we don’t bring as many fish back to the dock. But we still want our trophies, right? After all, who’s going to believe your ridiculous fish stories without some kind of proof? Usually, that proof is a photo.
Unfortunately, a lot of you are absolute garbage at taking photos. The good news about that is that photography is a skill, and like any skill you can get better. Therefore, here are some simple tips that will improve your fish photos (and any other photos you care to take).
Use the available light
Look through the reader photos in a typical edition of WaterLine and you’ll see some that are backlit. Backlighting is caused by the subject facing away from the available light (usually, the sun), thus forcing the camera to face into the light. It is not at all conducive to good photos — unless you’re a pro using it for effect, and we all know you’re not. The solution here is super simple: Have your subject turn around and face the light. Then, pay attention to the next item.
Watch the shadows
We can’t see you or your fish if you’re in the dark, especially when the background is light. A great example is someone standing under the shade of a T-top. Another is when the photographer’s shadow covers or partially covers the subject. Shadows that completely or partly obscure what you’re photographing are distracting at best and at worst will often ruin a good shot.
Use the flash
Your flash can partially compensate for both backlighting and shadows, but the flash on most phones (which is how 96 percent of us are taking photos these days) doesn’t have enough power to completely overcome the problems. Use it anyway. Fill flash will help bring out detail you might otherwise miss, and it’s a good thing. Just don’t expect it to rescue photos that have been poorly planned.
Get it in focus
Basic, right? And yet, we see blurry shots all the time. It happens. Here’s the two-step solution. Tap the screen to focus, then take the shot. Do it three times. If somebody moves, the shot isn’t as good. Having a couple backups means you should have a good one.
Let’s see your face
It’s been proven many times over that humans are more interested in photos with human faces in them. So, if you want people to look at your photo, show your face. Slide down the Buff, maybe take off the hat. Look up and smile. Look happy! You just caught an awesome fish; why do you look like you’re last in line at the DMV?
Let’s see the fish
Of course, it is a fish photo, so the fish should be prominently featured. Up front and center is best. Hold it horizontal if at all possible (better for the fish and the photo). Don’t block it with your arms or hands. Don’t hug it to your body (makes it look smaller). Don’t hold it all the way out to try to make it look huge either; we all see what you’re trying to do.
Fun with angles
Photos at eye level are good, but slightly boring. Jazz things up by holding the phone overhead, or crouching down low. Try shooting from the side, or having the fish look at the camera while the angler doesn’t. There’s a lot of creativity that can go into this. If you don’t have any, try looking at pro fish photos on Instagram.
Watch that background
Many anglers don’t want to give away their spots, so they shoot photos with nothing but water behind them. This method also takes away distracting elements, forcing the eye to focus on the only objects in the image: The angler and the fish. Which looks better, a photo with blue water and sky behind the fisherman, or one with another angler’s plumber crack showing as he leans over the gunnel? Backgrounds matter!
Check your gear
A thumbprint or water drop on your lens can ruin every photo you take all day long. If you’re the type to change camera settings, verify them every time you pick up the camera. It’s a bad feeling to realize all your pics are trash because you pulled a stupid.
Do it quick
A fish out of water can’t breathe, and not breathing isn’t good long-term. Get everything set up and plan your photo with the fish in the water. Once the fish is in the boat, don’t waste time. Better yet, hold your breath for as long as you force the fish to. When you’re about to burst, so is the fish.
As the Fish Coach, Capt. Josh Olive offers personalized instruction on how and where to fish in Southwest Florida. Whether you’re a complete beginner or just looking to refine your techniques, he can help you get past the frustration and start catching more fish. Lessons can be held on your boat, on local piers or even in your backyard. To book your session or for more information, go to FishCoach.net, email Josh@FishCoach.net or call 941-276-9657.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.