How about abundant fish, lots of action and plenty to take home for dinner? It’s all available starting now.
When I started guiding, our biggest fisheries on both of Florida’s coasts were the mackerel runs. In spring and fall, Spanish and king mackerel migrate through local waters. We have massive schools of bait and hungry fish waiting for fishermen. Multiple hooksup are common and bag limits are generous. What more can we ask for? With some of our favorite fish closed, take advantage of this opportunity.
Prior to the shutdown back in 1986, the king mackerel run was our biggest and most exciting fishery. Everyone who had a boat was in the Gulf chasing mackerel. Fleets of smaller boats followed the charter boats. We called it the mosquito fleet because they followed us around like skeeters. Flocks of birds assisted us in locating hungry fish. Striking fish lit up the water surface, some days as far as we could see! You got on a school of fish and caught all you wanted to.
We had huge numbers of smaller schoolies, or snakes as we called them. We fished with a jig called the Wild Willy designed by Everett Williams. The 5/8-ounce red head and yellow body was our favorite. We tipped it with a piece of shrimp or cut bait and cast with 15-pound spinning rigs to enjoy screaming runs and hot action until our arms hurt. We caught so many fish that we stuffed ourselves, gave away a bunch and sold the rest (which used to be legal).
Those were the glory days of fishing. Everyone got in on the action. The easy way was to troll with a metal planer and shiny drone spoon. Planers allowed us to get deeper and we could catch all the fish we wanted. Faster trolling speeds forced a reaction bite: The fish has to react quickly or miss a meal, no time to think about it. Spoon sizes should be similar to the baitfish on site. We learned to carry extra plenty of gear — cut-offs are just part of the game.
If you preferred the bigger fish, you just upped your game to live baits and adjusted gear and baits to the target sizes. We caught king mackerel averaging 20 pounds and regularly up to 50. You worked longer for the larger fish, but their runs earned them the nickname “smokers.” They would smoke your string thru the water and could burn the fingerprint off your thumb if you held it on your reel’s spool!
It was good times, but with overfishing, these schools were decimated — thus the ‘86 closures. We went from no limits to a complete shutdown overnight. What a terrible management strategy. This destroyed our fishing industry for mackerel. Eventually, the fish came back, but not the anglers.
Now we have the three-fish limit on kings and 15 for Spanish, which is more than enough. Both species are underfished and underutilized by recreational fishermen. With the big three inside species closed, why don’t you take advantage of two tasty and extremely sporty targets?
Iced and handled properly, both mackerel are great eating. Try them any way you prefer: Sushi, blacked, broiled, fried, grilled, or smoked. The secret is plenty of ice and immediately put them into icy cold cooler with saltwater brine. Just dip a bucket from the Gulf and add it to your cooler. Stick your hand in it to understand how fast it chills your catch.
Don’t keep more than you want to eat fresh; mackerel gets very mushy if you freeze it. When you’re releasing them, use a de-hooker if at all possible. They’re not very durable, and a mackerel you touch will probably die. Definitely no grabbing with dry hands or towels, please! Take care of the fish and they will feed us and provide entertainment for the future.
Remember that you can’t catch fish if you don’t go fishin’, so let’s go fishin’ soon.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.