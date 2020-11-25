I usually have no problem writing my traditional Thanksgiving column about gratitude. This year, it’s a little tough. We’ve all seen some rough things in 2020, but being grateful is important. Let’s give it a shot.
I’ll start with the four worst things that happened in my life this year. First and foremost, losing the shop to a fire, which has defined every day since. Second, the turmoil of seeing what that loss has done to Frank, the rest of the Fishin’ Frank’s family, and all of our customers has been difficult. Third, Covid has wreaked havoc on not just people’s physical health but also their mental well-being. Fourth, I hate seeing the way politics has divided friends and family.
Now to the good. Before the fire, it was a good year. Yes, the Covid was already going on, but we were very busy. A lot of people were out of work and going fishing, or social distancing and going fishing, or couldn’t go do all their usual recreational activities and so they were going fishing. Basically, everybody was going fishing, and they were coming to see us a lot.
A few friends and family members got sick this year, but they’ve all survived. Covid has been a good reality check that life is really precious. A lot of people have been evaluating their lives because of it. We recognize better the value of our loved ones and doing the things that make us happy, because it can all be gone so fast.
The trauma and terror of the fire and its aftermath made me realize how wonderful this community is. The support we felt afterward is still hard to believe. I’m more grateful than ever for our customers, even though they haven’t been our customers since May.
I’ve always known how great of a person Frank is, despite his protests to the contrary. Watching him trying to get things going again has been painful and awe-inspiring. He’s had headwinds for sure — trying to get insurance funds, trying to find a place to relocate the shop, trying to figure out how to staff it and stock it (both of which are very difficult in our current Covid world). I’m thankful to be a witness to it, and I’ve also been thankful for his guidance more than ever.
Since the fire, I’ve been working for Frank on other projects of his. It’s been strange but also very good to be able to hang out with him outside the hectic atmosphere of the shop. I’ve also enjoyed being able to get up after sunrise and get home while it’s still light out, and I’m definitely grateful for the extra time at home. That’s given me the opportunity to get closer to my girlfriend Christina, who both makes me laugh and gives me a shoulder to cry on.
I’ve also had the opportunity to take some time to go out to Arizona herping and to explore some places closer to home with Josh Olive, who has also helped with keeping my head straight. Time in wild places is the best therapy. I’ve also been enjoying the photos of insects and wildlife he’s been taking, which have been a bright spot in some otherwise very drab days.
Sometimes it’s hard to smile or laugh or find something good in this world. But if you pull your head out of your butt and look around you, it won’t take you long to find someone who’s worse off than you are. Appreciate what you have, and even when things are bad, they’re probably not that bad.
Now, some of you have heard about my plan to open a bait and tackle shop. Frank’s decided he doesn’t have the heart to do it again, but I still do. Blind Tarpon Tackle will be opening at some point, although the question of when and where are still up in the air. Covid still rules, and we’re seeing more states shutting down. Getting product from overseas or even from warehouses in the U.S. has been very difficult.
It won’t be Fishin’ Frank’s. I’ll be applying the lessons I’ve learned from him and from our customers over the years. I believe it will be good, and maybe even great, but it’s not possible to replicate the magic that Fishin’ Frank’s had. Getting it planned right will take time, and I’m counting on your patience.
As nuts as 2020 has been, the good news is it’s coming to a close. I don’t know everything that 2021 will hold, but I can tell you this: Some things will change, and some will stay the same. Some things will end, and some things will begin. That’s the way it needs to be. It’s hard for new things to start until old things are over.
Robert Lugiewicz is the manager of Fishin’ Frank’s Bait & Tackle and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. For more information about the shop or for local fishing tips, call 941-625-3888 or visit FishinFranks.com.
