I have to confess that I was a little dismayed when I began to edit Capt. Ralph’s column last week and realized he was telling people what a great idea it would be to take some time out of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and go to the Babcock-Webb WMA south of Punta Gorda. It wasn’t because his advice was bad — he’s right; it’s a real boffo place to spend some time.
The reason I was bummed is because I had already been planning to skip the family fun and head out to the Webb on Turkey Day for a bit of quality time with two of my favorite ladies: My wife Diane and Mother Nature. Truth be told, I was hoping the rest of you wouldn’t be there.
Lucky for me, it worked out just fine. The shell and dirt roads through the Webb were lightly traveled, and most of the folks we ran across were friendly and polite (except for one ill-bred twit in a swamp buggy, for whom I had already pulled to the side to ease his passage but who still yelled at us to “get the [expletive deleted] off the road”).
Occasional misbegotten morons aside, the Webb is a beautiful place. If you drive it like I do — slow enough to not only watch the road in front of me but also the sky and woods or water on both sides — it will take you at least 2 or 3 hours to drive Tucker’s Grade both ways. Explore a side road, and you might add another couple hours. If you like to get out and walk around (although it’s still pretty wet in may spots), it’s easy to blow the whole day.
But why tell you how cool it is when I can show you instead? If you like these pics, plan a trip of your own and see what you can see.
Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657. For (almost) daily photos of local wild things and places, follow florida_is_wild on Instagram.
