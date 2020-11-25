We really do have a lot for which to be thankful here in Southwest Florida: Our weather is nice, our community is pleasant, and this is a great area for fishing, hunting, boating, paddling, birdwatching, biking and so many other outdoor activities that this entire column could be filled simply by trying to list them all. Following are a couple suggestions about outdoorsy things you can do this holiday weekend to take advantage of some of the opportunities which surround us.
Visit The Oldest Wildlife Management Area In Florida
The Fred C. Babcock/Cecil M. Webb Wildlife Management Area (usually called Babcock/Webb, or simply “the Webb”) is a huge 65,000-acre piece of publicly owned land just east of I-75 and just south of Punta Gorda. This remarkable property was the very first WMA ever created in Florida, and remains one of the largest and most popular.
Entry is easy: Head out Tucker’s Grade to the WMA entrance where you will find an honor-system pay station at which you pay a modest entry fee of $3 per person, up to a max of $6 per vehicle. It’s cash-only, so make sure that you have some small bills with you.
If you want to stay on paved roadway, then after you pay your entrance fee drive about 100 yards and take the first right onto Lake Road. You’ll be on a paved road that runs about 5 miles south alongside Webb Lake. This is a nice drive on which you’re likely to spot gators and wading birds, and there are pullouts with picnic tables.
If you’re up for more of an adventure, you can explore a much longer loop — approximately 29 miles, which is primarily on well-groomed gravel roads. If you invest the time in this trip, you’ll definitely see a variety of birds, probably some gators and possibly deer or hogs.
Continue east on Tucker’s Grade past the pay station for about 12 miles, then turn left for a two-mile trek north on Road 6. Turn left again on Tram Grade and go west for a little more than 10 miles. After another left on Oil Well Grade, go about two miles until you are back to Tucker’s Grade, then turn right and head back out of the WMA. This sounds complicated, but it’s just a big rectangle — and it’s very hard to get lost (unless you turn onto one of the less-maintained dirt roads). You can get more information and a map at https://bit.ly/3LErp58.
One note: It’s currently small game hunting season at the Webb. This means that on certain days there will be hunters afield in search of doves, squirrels, snipe and other small game animals. Most of the hunting is done away from the loop described above, so you are unlikely to be around anyone who is actively hunting if you stay on that loop.
But if you don’t want to be on the property when hunting is ongoing, then wait a week and visit on non-hunting days which begin in December. Dec. 2 thru Jan. 17, small game hunting season is only open on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Explore Fresh Water On scenic Shell Creek
Southwest Florida is so renowned for its coastal beauty that most visitors and quite a few residents never get around to touring the area’s lush freshwater lakes and streams. If you have a trailerable flats boat or bay boat and the urge to explore, there is an easy place to do so a few miles east of Punta Gorda on Shell Creek.
A county-maintained concrete boat ramp at Hathaway Park on Washington Loop Road affords good access to many miles of easily navigated Shell Creek. The creek is plenty deep for an outboard. However, it does twist and wind quite a bit. There are enough overhanging branches on the bends that wide-open running is not a good option for a first timer on the creek, even when you clear the no-wake zone which extends west (downstream) past the mobile home park. Besides, you’ll be more popular with kayakers and bass fishermen if you go slow.
If you go slow and stay semi-quiet, you’ll see more wildlife, possibly including gators, turtles, herons, egrets, limpkins and other shorebirds. Head far enough downstream and you’ll reach Shell Creek Reservoir, which is Punta Gorda’s water supply. The dam there will block your further progress.
If you head upstream from the ramp, it’s all a no-wake zone. Boats with T-tops probably won’t fit beneath the bridge on Washington Loop Road even when the creek is low, and it isn’t low right now. As of this writing, Shell Creek is flowing at about double its average rate for this time of year.
If you can squeeze under the bridge, you can travel a few miles upstream before the creek gets too small for outboards, unless recent blowdowns have blocked the way with fallen timber. Bring a camera — the stately cypress trees on the banks afford plenty of photo-ops.
Let’s go fishing!
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
