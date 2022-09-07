I was having fun with seasickness the other day. Before continuing, let me qualify what follows: I am not an expert on seasickness. In fact, I’ve never even had it. But I have been around it quite a bit during the last four or five decades and have been able to observe its onset, its symptoms, how people react to it, and how they recover from it.
Seasickness is not much fun, so you may be wondering how I managed to enjoy my recent interaction with it. I am not a sadist or a psychopath (as far as I know), so I was not snickering at ill people. Instead, I was playing word games with the different names given to seasickness in various languages. Yes, I can be easily amused.
Many of us have heard the French version: Mal de mer, which roughly translates to “badness of the sea.” I wasted some time with Google Translate to see what other languages called seasickness.
My first discovery was that there are a bunch of languages out there I didn’t know existed. Who speaks Yoruba or Oromo or Frisian? I suppose Google could help me out by answering those questions too, if I wanted to get sucked even deeper into Internet purgatory.
Anyway, when I read that seasickness in Afrikaans is “seesiekte” and that the German version is “seekrankheit,” I could see the connections to English. And it is kind of cute that the Irish version is “seaickness.” Read that last one carefully. Interestingly, seasickness translates in Latin to “nausea.”
Of course, I had to skip lots of languages that included letters I couldn’t find on my keyboard to share here. (Editor’s note: You just copy-paste, Ralph: For example, seasickness in Russian: морская болезнь.)
Putting the word games aside, seasickness is a real thing which has real and uncomfortable effects on large numbers of people who find themselves bobbing around on boats. My casual study of seasickness has led me to conclude that it’s a physical disorder, but it’s also strongly influenced by the mind. One of the reasons that I believe this is true is because I have seen numerous people let themselves be talked into it.
I encounter a lot of people who are getting ready to head out on offshore fishing trips. If a group of hopeful anglers includes both experienced and rookie anglers and the pre-trip conversation turns to the likelihood of seasickness the old salts will likely say things like “It’s a little windy today and it’ll be choppy. You didn’t eat anything greasy for breakfast, did you?” Or simply, “Have you ever been seasick before?” Or, “Did you take your seasick medicine?”
At that point, the seed has been planted. It’s remarkable how often it grows and blooms, and then that newbie ends up feeling poorly once the boat starts bobbing.
My other observation regarding mind over matter comes when the end of a fishing trip draws near. I have seen people suffering so badly due to seasickness that they just laid down curled into a fetal position, motionless and soundless except for an occasional moan or retch. It just looks like pure misery.
But eventually the announcement is made: “That’s it, gang; time to wind ‘em up and head for home.” And there is often an instantaneous and remarkable transformation as the seasick person miraculously pops back to life, sometimes before the last fishing lines are even reeled all the way up. Yes, the mind is a powerful thing. Sometimes it’s our friend, but it can be a foe as well.
There are different levels of seasickness, ranging from mild discomfort to complete incapacitation, and different people react differently to it. At the risk of sounding sexist, I’ll observe that when things are bad enough that it involves puking, women usually do it differently than men.
Women tend to be discreet about it — so much so that I have been on boats where I didn’t even realize that a woman had chummed for us until I saw the chunks floating away. Some guys are that way too, but quite a few men are unconcerned about decorum and are a lot more prone to loudly and forcefully “ralph” right over the side.
I’ve often been asked for advice on seasickness medication. I always qualify any advice I proffer with the disclaimer that I am not at all qualified to give medical advice on anything. Lots of folks use non-prescription drugs such as Dramamine or Bonine. These seem to work a lot better if taken the night before a trip and seem to do very little if they’re popped after someone has already started to feel queasy. Lots of people seem to become drowsy when taking these drugs.
But from what I have seen the most effective medications appear to be those little round patches that get stuck behind the ear. These contain scopolamine and have to be prescribed by a medical professional. They’re sold under a few different brand names.
Seasickness is no fun at all for those who are afflicted. But there is good news: Most people don’t get it on most trips. Now, I wonder how many people will be thinking about it on their next trip as a result of reading this column? Hey, don’t blame me: It’s just your own mind plotting against you.
Let’s go fishing!
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
