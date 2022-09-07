A bit seasick

I was having fun with seasickness the other day. Before continuing, let me qualify what follows: I am not an expert on seasickness. In fact, I’ve never even had it. But I have been around it quite a bit during the last four or five decades and have been able to observe its onset, its symptoms, how people react to it, and how they recover from it.

Seasickness is not much fun, so you may be wondering how I managed to enjoy my recent interaction with it. I am not a sadist or a psychopath (as far as I know), so I was not snickering at ill people. Instead, I was playing word games with the different names given to seasickness in various languages. Yes, I can be easily amused.


Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.

