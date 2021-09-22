Southwest Florida anglers have been talking about the possibility of a legal goliath grouper harvest for many years. Now it looks like it could become a reality. At their Oct. 6-7 meeting in St. Augustine, the FWC will vote on whether to open a limited season on goliaths for the first time since 1990.
Now, before you go getting too excited, it’s not a done deal yet. And even if the commissioners vote to move forward, there are going to be a whole pile of restrictions.
The proposal would create a random-draw lottery for drawing permits. Each permit would come with one tag, which would allow the harvest of one fish. No one would be allowed to have more than one permit per year.
This is a pay-to-play operation. There would be a $10 application fee to enter the lottery. The 200 lucky winners would then have to pony up an additional $500 to purchase a permit.
With permit and tag in hand, you’d be able to bring a goliath home. But not just any size, or just any time, or just anywhere. There are several additional regulations that must be obeyed.
The proposed slot limit is 20 to 36 inches, so those monsters that grab your yellowtail out on the reefs would still be off limits. And this is a state program only, so harvest from federal waters more than 9 miles offshore would be absolutely illegal (and so would possession of a legally harvested goliath in federal waters).
The season would be relatively short at just three months (March 1 to May 31). Of course, you can only harvest a single fish for the whole season, so it shouldn’t be too hard. During that time, most state waters would be open, except those of Palm Beach County south through the Atlantic coast of Monroe County.
Spearfishermen seem to have a particular abhorrence for goliaths, but spearing them would not be allowed. Only hook and line gear would be permitted under the law.
And any fishing guides hoping to charge big bucks for goliath harvest trips better come up with a new plan. Permits and tags will not be transferable — only the individual named on the permit will be able to harvest a fish. However, a permit holder could still hire a guide to take them to catch their goliath.
Permit holders will also be required to report their harvested fish and submit biological data. FWC researchers will be using this info to help clarify some still-fuzzy details about these fish.
Commissioners know this proposal is not going to make everyone happy. But that would be an impossible goal. Some folks (especially recreational fishing guides and commercial fishermen) want to see an unrestricted open season on goliaths. Others (especially dive tour operators) believe that there should be no harvest whatsoever.
This compromise proposal has been carefully though out, and I believe they’ve done a good job of splitting the baby here. But the FWC really wants to know what you think. Since informed opinions are always the most valuable, you can read all the details at https://bit.ly/2XFCPTA (scroll down to item #6).
Then, share your thoughts with the FWC in person, by email or by mail. The meeting will be held Oct. 6 at the Renaissance World Golf Village Resort (500 South Legacy Trail, St. Augustine). The goliath grouper draft rule hearing is scheduled for discussion before lunch. Public comment will be taken immediately following the presentation.
Can’t go? Written public comments are encouraged and can be submitted in advance of the meeting. Please submit written comments to the Commission no later than 5 p.m. Oct. 1 using one of the following methods: Email the Commissioners at https://bit.ly/3ABSAZK; go to the saltwater comments page at https://bit.ly/3pkckVo; Email the Division of Marine Fisheries Management at Marine@MyFWC.com; or send snail mail to FWC Commissioners, 620 South Meridian Street, Tallahassee, FL 32399.
Remember, if you don’t bother to share your opinions with the people who can make a difference, you forfeit your right to complain if things don’t go your way. So pile them on!
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
