As many of you know, I own a boating education school. After graduating from class, many students continue on with another class called “On the Water Training.” As the name says, this training is conducted out on the water (onboard their vessel or mine) to apply the theory they have learned in class to practical training out on the water.
I would like to share with you an exceptional “teachable moment” I had on the water with two clients this past week. Part of the curriculum I teach focuses on two of the most difficult aspects of boating: Making a decision (based on your knowledge and experience), followed closely by developing a safe voyage plan. To me, it’s always enjoyable to teach clients that are supercharged about learning. These two were an instructor’s dream team.
Our training started several days before getting out on the water. We spent some time discussing what they wanted to accomplish during our six hours on the water. Our voyage plan included running from Punta Gorda to North Captiva, Cabbage Key, Cayo Costa, Gasparilla Island and if time permitted to Little Gasparilla Island.
Additionally, they wanted to practice beaching the boat and visually exploring the differences between the International Association of Lighthouse Authorities (IALA) and Intracoastal Buoy systems. We had our work cut out for us.
After completing our dockside briefing, we launched the boat off the lift and departed for training. They did a great job navigating the outbound channel and reached Charlotte Harbor with ease.
Our voyage to Boca Grande Pass was seamless. The trip afforded us several challenging encounters with other vessels (many of them knuckleheads) that required good decision making and a strong knowledge of the USCG Rules of the Road. We also had a few navigation challenges that permitted me to observe their decision-making process to keep the boat out of harm’s way.
Just prior to arriving at Boca Grande Pass, we discussed items such as what the USCG Rules of the Road say about crossing channels such as the Intracoastal Waterway, what color buoys or daymarkers should be on what side, and what the speed limit is in the channel.
Upon completion of our discussion and feeling confident in their replies, they turned to port and began navigating south to North Captiva Island in the vicinity of Safety Harbor. They both did excellent work, making several good Rules of the Road decisions.
We arrived at our destination and slowed to bring the boat around, then navigated north to Cabbage Key. Just prior to arriving at the restaurant, we discussed making the boat ready to dock, how to communicate with the dockmaster (by patiently waiting your turn to be called into an open slip) and most importantly keeping the passengers in their seat unless directed to help out on a cleat. Again, more excellent work and lots of great decisions and discussions.
We departed Cabbage Key and reentered the ICW. Once we arrived in the vicinity of Daymarker 74 (east of Cayo Costa), we navigated to the sandbar and spent some time beaching the boat. As part of beaching process, we discussed subjects such as the current, state of the tide, wind, and using an anchor pin.
Based on what we observed in the sky (the formation of anvils on top of the cumulonimbus clouds), we took some time to look at the local radar. As predicted (it is summer in Southwest Florida, after all) there was potential for a few late afternoon thunderstorms to develop. My clients discussed what they observed on radar and came up with a “plan B” in the event the weather turned bad sooner than expected.
As we departed the beach and put the boat on plane, a shrieking alarm sounded, followed by a reduction in power putting the boat in a state called “limp mode.” This helps prevent the engine from causing catastrophic damage to itself by limiting the power the engine can make (which of course limits the speed).
Limp mode is often triggered by high temperature, low oil pressure or water in the fuel. In our case, the engine (an Evinrude two-stroke) was almost out of oil. Unfortunately, we did not have any onboard, so we had to make a few decisions and a plan to find a source to purchase some oil.
This event created several “teachable moments” including developing a checklist that ensured we had a spare gallon of oil onboard for future trips. Once we procured the oil (at double the usual price) and remedied the alarm, we once again looked at the radar — and it was not looking good. There were several storm cells now forming to our east and south, and they were heading in our direction.
My clients did an outstanding job discussing how to mitigate risk and discussed whether to execute plan A (head home immediately) or plan B (seek shelter until the storm passed). After one more review of the radar and its motion, they made a decision to execute plan A.
I did my own assessment using my own radar app and did not question their decision. In my opinion, they expertly formulated two plans and made the best decision based on our current situation. So off we went. Our voyage home was a little choppy and wet, but all and all my clients did an exceptional job with the most challenging aspect of boating: Making a well-informed decision. Are you confident you can do the same?
Capt. Jack R. Sanzalone is a 30-year submarine veteran and licensed USCG Master Captain with 38 years of experience. He is the owner of Boat Tutors and teaches both basic and advanced boating education. You can contact Capt. Jack at Jack@BoatTutors.com or by visiting his website, BoatTutors.com.
