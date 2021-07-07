Experiencing a violent weather event out on the water can weaken the knees of even the most seasoned boater. If you have guests with you, it may deter from ever stepping foot on a boat for the rest of their days. Knowing the weather and understanding what it’s going to do will make the difference between a safe, fun day on the water and a stressful day that can end in tragedy.
Every boater living in Southwest Florida truly needs to become brilliant on the basics of weather forecasting. When boating in our area, it’s crucial that the captain stay vigilant of changing weather conditions. Here’s how to know what’s coming before you leave the dock.
As with any critical element of safe boating, weather forecasting should become part of your pre-underway routine. The prudent captain needs to be vigilant of weather conditions by employing a blended use of tools, including your eyes.
One key indicator of changing weather is offered by clouds. Clouds provide visual evidence of changing conditions within the atmosphere. Clouds are made up of water droplets, ice crystals, or both. Their makeup varies with temperature, and they are found mostly in the lower portion of the atmosphere called the troposphere. They are key indicators of what present weather conditions are, and what may occur in the next two to 24 hours.
While cloudwatching can become its own fascination, there is one key cloud that is usually an indicator of impending violent weather conditions. Everybody should recognize the cumulonimbus or anvil cloud.
This stand-alone cloud is hallmarked by its flat “anvil” top, which forms where the cloud hits the stratosphere (the second layer of the atmosphere). Since this layer acts as a “cap” to convection, the tops of storm clouds have nowhere to go but outward. Strong winds high up fan this cloud moisture out over great distances, which is why anvils can extend outward for hundreds of miles from the parent storm cloud.
Cumulonimbus clouds are associated with heavy rain, snow, hail, lightning and tornadoes. Their anvil usually points in the direction the storm is moving. When you see anvil clouds and feel the telltale cool air on a warm day, it may be time to find immediate shelter or return to port.
Clouds and wind are two most important factors in short-period weather forecasting, but they are not the only source of data available to the captain. Most marine weather forecasts are provided in some way using data provided by the National Weather Service, which is the largest department of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The NWS for our area is co-located with the National Hurricane Center on the campus of Florida International University. Their staff keeps an eye on the sky 24 hours a day, seven days a week, producing warnings and forecasts for South Florida and the adjacent waters of the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and Lake Okeechobee.
Of course, there are other sources for weather reports, such as watching the local news, using a weather app on your phone, or reading the paper. Wherever you obtain your forecast, it’s critical to understand how it will affect your voyage and if there is a change in weather such as a marine warning, what time the change will occur and how severe it’s forecasted to be.
The lowest measure for a marine warning is an advisory called a Small Craft Advisory. While there is no precise definition of what the physical size of a small craft is, all vessels should be aware of the conditions associated with a SCA advisory. (Editor’s note: Basically, if it’s smaller than a ship, it’s a small craft.)
An SCA can be issued for wind, waves, and even ice. The standards for issuing an SCA vary, and are specific to geographic areas such as the Gulf of Mexico or inland waters like Charlotte Harbor. The mean values to issue a SCA for winds are somewhere between 20 to 33 knots. The criteria for wave heights, defined as “the average height,” vary by geographical location.
Keep in mind, each forecast area of the United States has its own separate criteria for SCAs, which are based on past casualty or vessel damage. In other words, the standards have been written in blood. Do not take SCAs lightly. The prudent captain will heed the warning of a SCA and not leave the dock — or, if underway, seek shelter as soon as possible.
Before leaving the dock, every boat captain is charged with the responsibility of knowing what conditions are expected for the duration of their intended voyage. With all of the technology available to us, weather knowledge — including what advisories, watches, and warnings are contained in the marine forecasts — is easy to obtain and is a critical ingredient to a safe day on the water.
Remember, if the weather is dicey, make the right decision to not leave the dock. Boating is fun, but it’s not worth your life. There will always be another day.
Capt. Jack R. Sanzalone is a 30-year submarine veteran and licensed USCG Master Captain with 38 years of experience. He is the owner of Boat Tutors and teaches both basic and advanced boating education. You can contact Capt. Jack at Jack@BoatTutors.com or by visiting his website, BoatTutors.com.
