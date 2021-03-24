By Capt. Josh Olive
Hang out at the pier for a day and watch this pattern: A fisherman walks onto the boards and makes his way directly to the end. He casts his line out as far as he can. Then he waits. And waits. And waits. Eventually, he gets bored, reels his line in and walks back to the sand.
If you happen to ask him how the fishing was, he’ll say, “Guess they’re not biting today. Oh well.”
But he never even gave them a chance. If only he knew what you know: Most of the best pier fishing is right below your feet.
Many anglers treat a pier as simply an extension of their cast. Because it reaches farther out into the water, so can they.
But that’s a terrible waste of what piers really are: Artificial reefs. Next time you wander onto your favorite saltwater pier, look down at the pilings. They’re covered in all sorts of growth. Oysters, mussels, barnacles, sponges, tunicates and even corals grow on the solid surfaces. This living carpet provides food and hiding places for crabs, shrimp, worms and small fish.
The pilings are also great ambush points. A predator can sit quietly on the downcurrent side and wait for dinner to wash past, just begging to be eaten. Sounds like the sort of place a predator might want to spend some time, no?
As if the food aspect weren’t enough, piers also provide fish with shelter. Looking for a place to hide from the sun and threatening birds? Found it. Need a place to rest, out of the constant current? Found it.
So now, armed with a fuller understanding that piers are truly fish magnets, how are you going to fish them more effectively?
Drop your baits near the pilings themselves. Most fish that are drawn to piers like to be close to the pilings. Snook, black drum and sheepshead are particularly noted for being within inches of the structure itself.
Look for additional structure. Are there any oyster or grass beds nearby? What about downed timber? Bridges or other piers? These are things you can cast to because they’ll all hold fish. Fish that are less structure-oriented — trout, redfish, cobia, etc. — will still use these areas to feed.
As a bonus, any of these things in the immediate vicinity will usually mean a more productive pier. Look for troughs or deeper water connecting these areas together. Fish will probably use these as travel lanes to go between the different habitat areas, so soaking a bait here is not a bad plan.
Pier intersections provide extra cover, so fish will often be more abundant there. The pier at right has a tee at the end. Fishing the inside corners, where the tee meets the boardwalk, would be a good idea.
Don’t forget that fish often stage underneath piers. When we’re fishing from a boat, we often cast under docks and piers, but when we’re standing atop them it often slips our minds. Pitching baits back under our feet can be very productive.
Trolling is also effective. Walk the upcurrent side of the pier, allowing the water flow to take your bait beneath the planks between pilings. Hang on tight — this is a great way to snag a big snook.
With all this said, there are times when casting out away from the pier makes good sense. If your target is a shark or king mackerel, you probably won’t find it too close to the pier itself. Floating a bait under a balloon out away from the pier is better.
To maximize your chances of catching fish, it’s not a bad idea to put out a bait on a float while you fish the pilings with a second rod. To avoid having your rod go overboard, use a dual-drag reel on your float rig. You’ll still hear the line screaming out, but the drag tension is low enough that you don’t need to worry about having to swim after your tackle.
Our local piers are among fishiest places around, but you have to think like a fish to be successful on them. Watch the guys who are catching the most fish and try to pick up a few lessons from them. Soon you’ll have people asking what your secret is.
