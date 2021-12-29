Bay boats have become extremely popular over the last decade or so, and I can fully understand why. The main goal of a good bay boat company — and there are a bunch of them out there — is to give you a boat that is able to do just about anything you would like to do on the water.
Now, I’m pretty sure that most fishermen enjoy catching just about anything that swims. With that in mind, if the only boat you own is a 36-foot Yellowfin, well then, you probably won’t be able to get to that school of redfish way in the back of Whidden Creek (you know, the ones your buddies told you about because your only boat is a 36-foot Yellowfin).
On the other end of the spectrum, if the only boat you own is an 18-foot Beavertail, then I’m pretty sure that school of amberjack sitting on the Boxcars, 30 miles out in the Gulf, is way out of your reach (unless you’re loco).
Both of these boats are really great boats for what they are built for, but in either you’ll be limited in where you can go. I all you care about is offshore fishing, then a big deep-vee-hulled boat is definitely for you. If you are one of those guys only interested in backcountry fishing, then by all means go out and get yourself a straight-up flats boat — those AJ’s are nothing but hard work anyway.
But if you are one of those fishermen who would like to have the best of both worlds, then you really should look into a good old bay boat. And picking the perfect bay boat should be easy, right? Not hardly.
I learned three very interesting things about buying a bay boat while doing my research on them online. The first thing I learned is that there is an unreal number of bay boats on the market today. I was amazed at how many boat manufacturers have a bay boat in their lineup.
There are literally hundreds of different 20- to 24-foot center-console, go-fast, get-skinny, take-a-chop, dry-riding, catch-anything bay boats out there. I found 35 different boats made right here in Florida, and I didn’t even look that hard. And just so you know, each one of them guarantees they are the best boat out there. I guess they all are, to someone.
The second thing I learned is that there are almost as many options to add on to these boats as there are boats themselves. The first thing you have to decide on is a motor. Yamaha is by far the most popular motor manufacturer in our area, but you do have a few other options: Suzuki, Mercury, Honda and Tohatsu.
Then you have to pick how fast you would like to go. Would you like a 90-horse or a 350-horse motor? A 90 gets you there in a reasonable amount of time, but a 350 gets you there yesterday. The 150 seems to be the most popular choice but hey, why go with the masses?
Now you have to choose accessories. Do you want a trolling motor? A Power-Pole? Fish finder? Trim tabs? Jack plate? Stereo? T-top? Baitwell? Two baitwells? I think you get the picture. The Pathfinder is probably the most popular bay boat around, and it has more than 50 different factory options you can add to it. I can’t imagine how many other aftermarket options there are out there to add to a boat — it’s mind-numbing.
The third thing I learned is bay boats can be reasonably priced or downright expensive. From what I can tell, the average price for a good bay boat these days is right around 50 or 60 grand, but it can be quite a bit less or a whole lot more, depending on the brand and options you choose.
So let’s see if I can help some of you out a little. If you’re looking to buy a used bay boat — or, as I call them, another guy’s problem — then good luck. You’ll need it. If you are looking to buy a new bay boat, then luck is on your side. For boats in the lower end of the price range, check out Sea Hunt and Carolina Skiff. For those of you looking to spend a little more cash, look at Pathfinder, Sterlingboats and Skeeter.
For those lucky few of you who can afford a custom-built bay boat, turn to one of our local custom boat builders — Aeon Marine, Yellowfin Yachts and Gause Built. These boats will set you back, but there’s a reason they’re the cream of the crop. If none of these boats tickle your fancy, just Google bay boats and pick one out of the list.
The looks, styles and options seem to be endless in the world of bay boats. My only suggestion to anyone looking to buy a new boat is to test drive as many as possible. You may test a $140,000 custom bay boat and not like it — doubtful, but who knows. Take as many boats as you can for a spin, and the one that makes you feel all bubbly inside will be the one for you. And as far as what to put on your new boat, you’re on your own with that.
Tight lines.
Capt. Mike Myers, owner and operator of Reelshark Charters, is a full-time Charlotte Harbor guide, and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Having fished the waters all along the Southwest Florida coast for more than 40 years, he has the experience to put anglers on the fish they want. For more info, visit ReelShark.com or call Capt. Mike at 941-416-8047.
