In recent weeks we’ve talked about the fighting and eating qualities of some of the many fish that we encounter in Southwest Florida. But what of their appearance? Which fish are the best-looking? Which are the prettiest or the most attractive? Which are the ones that you’d be most likely to have mounted on the living room wall, or the ones you’d most want to frame in a photo?
There are some cool-looking fish in local waters, but everybody’s got their own ideas about which are the best. How do you judge such a thing anyway? Coloration is a factor, but anglers in our area don’t encounter very many brightly colored fish. If you travel 175 miles to our south, put on your snorkel gear and drop onto a coral reef in the Florida Keys, you’ll see fish of all colors and hues, including bright yellows, reds and purples. Some boast iridescent blues that are so bright that they appear electric. There are multi-colored fish blazed with unlikely combinations and patterns all over those reefs.
But it’s different here. A few colorful bottom-dwelling fish do reside in the Gulf waters off the coast of Southwest Florida, including some of the same species that are found on those reefs in the Florida Keys. Porkfish are good examples of this. But there aren’t nearly as many really colorful fish in our part of the Gulf as are found on those coral reefs in the keys.
Most of our free-roaming fish are similarly bland in color. We do catch a smattering of mahi in Gulf waters off our coast, and it could easily be argued that these brilliantly colored gold, green and blue fish are among the most beautiful fish in the sea. These nomadic fish will certainly be contenders in our “Best-Looking Fish” contest, though they are not commonly caught in local nearshore Gulf waters.
Bonita (little tunny) are another pelagic fish found in our Gulf waters. Their green backs and interesting patterns of black “squiggles” towards the rear of their back are cool looking, but most people would not rate them as more beautiful than mahi. Blackfin tuna are handsome fish, but are not brightly colored. King mackerel are very cool, but are not really colorful at all.
The lack of brightly colored fish is even more pronounced in our estuaries. There are very few fish in the waters of Charlotte Harbor which sport bold colors. But there are a few dabs of color here and there: The rear edge of the tail of a young redfish sometimes appears to be almost neon blue, as do the scrawls on the hard sides of a cowfish.
The gold spots on Harbor-caught Spanish mackerel can be really loud, as if they’re enhanced by the brown-stained harbor waters. The yellow on jack crevalles sometimes pops pretty bright too. The orange blotches on the sides of an orange filefish are fairly bold. But most inshore fish in our area are patterned primarily in combinations of grays, browns and blacks.
Some of us are going to cast their “Best Looking Fish” vote for the species that’s most colorful, end of story. But that’s a shame because we have so many interesting fish here that would get excluded if bright coloration was the only criteria. What about burrfish? You know, those puffers with big spines covering their backs and sides. They’ve got a bright pattern and they’re certainly interesting.
The cowfish mentioned above might garner a few votes for the same reasons. Of course if being interesting was the only criteria, then sawfish would probably rate pretty highly. After all, how many fish do you see cruising around with a set of hedge clippers? Scorpionfish (yes, we have them here) are cool because they can sit still and look for all the world like an algae-covered rock, but when they move they open up their pectoral fins to reveal some nifty pink and red colors on the insides of the fins and on their bellies.
There are so many other interesting and pretty fish in our local waters that space doesn’t allow even a brief description of them all. If I had to pick my favorite, it would be difficult. I would probably try to fudge a bit by voting twice, once for inshore and once for offshore.
And my choice as the best looking inshore fish would be the spotted eagle ray. The jet-black backs adorned with white polka dots make a striking pattern. Plus, they swim with an elegantly casual motion, and it always entertains me when they launch themselves skyward and then belly-flop back into the water.
My choice for the best-looking offshore fish would be the hogfish. The big males are somewhat colorful, but I particularly like their stylish hairdo, like something you’d see on stage at a rock concert.
What’s your vote?
Let’s go fishing!
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.