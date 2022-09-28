White fishing lures

WaterLine photo by Capt. Josh Olive

When you’re talking about the best fishing lure colors, white is usually at or near the top of the list.

 WaterLine photo by Capt. Josh Olive

One of the major dilemmas faced by any angler using artificial baits is what color to choose. We’re told there are rules — light colors in clear water, dark colors in tinted waters, try to match the hatch by imitating the bait that is around.

Here’s the thing: Nobody ever explains those rules to the fish, so they don’t always follow them. So sometimes we can be successful even if we don’t know the rules or ignore them.


Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin' Frank's (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.

