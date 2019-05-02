May is my favorite month of the year. The days can be hot but it is not yet as humid as it will be soon. Mornings are still a bit cool, but most afternoons are in the upper 80s or low 90s. All of nature is coming to life, in the woods and on the water.
Being on the water this month is even more amazing than any other time. Charlotte Harbor is as clear as it will ever be. Once the rains start in June, the water will start to turn to a darker coffee color. You can drift the flats and see so much life — but even more importantly, you can see the bottom.
Seeing the bottom allows you to figure out where you can run your boat. Look for and identify where the sandbars, troughs, sandholes and small patches of grass are. These are important to know for your future fishing and boating. Store them someplace, whether in your memory or your GPS.
The clear water can also be very useful for offshore and nearshore fishing. Visibility is unreal out there. You can actually see the shadows of reefs such as the Palm Island Ferry, which is in 55 feet of water. When running offshore, pay attention to shadows. Some are clouds but some are not, and you may be amazed at what you can find.
The weather is still a bit unsettled. Watch the sky this month; thunderstorms are not yet unpredictable. Our springtime afternoon storms can be powerful, with lots of lightning, and the wind can take the Harbor from glass calm to 3-foot whitecaps about as quick as you can turn around. Be safe.
The best part of May is the diverse fish that are available and all the different types of fishing you can do in a day. I know I sound like a broken record, but Frank said it best: Be a Boy Scout and be prepared for anything.
You might plan on flats fishing for snook but come across pompano skipping over the flats. You could go out to sightfish the outside bars for cobia and end up finding schools of tarpon. Maybe you’re targeting Spanish macks in the lower Harbor but the small fun-size sharks cooperate better. Heading offshore for snapper, you may run into schools of mackerel, little tunny and even schoolie mahi. Permit turn into yellowtail and mangrove snapper. The list goes on and on.
Make the most of the opportunities. Bring light rods and heavy rods rigged various ways. Stuff your tackle bag with all the essentials: Heavy and light leader, wire, weights and hooks of all sizes, swivels, planers, floats, etc. Bring it all. This is the time of year when all the stuff that takes up corner space in your garage proves itself to be really useful. And don’t forget the net!
Robert Lugiewicz is the manager of Fishin’ Frank’s Bait & Tackle, located at 4425-D Tamiami Trail in Charlotte Harbor and at 14531 N. Cleveland Ave. in North Fort Myers. Call 941-625-3888 for more information about the shop or for local fishing info, or visit them online at FishinFranks.com.
