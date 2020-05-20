When think you have a great idea and you picture it working flawlessly in your mind, there is no turning back. You are compelled to give it a shot just to see if it will really work. Two weeks ago, I told you about such an idea. I gave it a shot — but that shot missed the mark by yards.
If you recall, I was going to construct a set of poles that would support our new RV cover and use the poles to successfully guide that cover over the RV until it was fully covered. I was anxious to get started. I ran to Home Depot and picked up some heavy PVC and formed two poles that I could stand up under the cover to support it, thinking that we could simply walk the cover back over the RV until it was in place.
While I sit here laughing telling you about this, I can say this much: It did not work. Actually, it failed on many levels.
I got the poles assembled, I supported the cover and had the cover elevated to go over the RV. What I failed to realize is that my poor wife of 12 years — being very beautiful but of slight stature and size — could not muster up the strength to keep the cover elevated and walk it backwards over the RV. She had all she could do just to support it while it was standing on the ground. What was I thinking? I was asking her to do something that I could hardly do myself.
I could stand it up and even elevate it. But the weight of the cover was more than I expected it to be, and I could not get the cover to move over the top of the RV at all. After about 10 minutes of trying various ways to manipulate the cover just to get it over the windshield, I gave up. I am just glad no one had video of this little attempt, because it would a sure-fire hit on YouTube for the fail compilations.
Now it is back to the simple and smart, yet more expensive option: Break down and buy a ladder. Make sure you have a safe way to get to the top of the RV, pull the cover up, then spread it out like you are supposed to. I thought I had a great idea, but it simply did not pan out. Lord knows I try to make things as easy as possible, but this just was not meant to be.
After going through this little exercise, I am more inclined to cut down the tree in our way and put up another carport, just not quite as elaborate as what I had done for the boat. But then again, that too is more money that I may not need to spend.
The ladder will suffice. I always have a bit of an issue getting from a ladder to another surface, especially when I am at the top of the ladder. But I guess I’ll have to get over that little phobia, because that’s the only option I have left. After watching a video of a gentleman doing this (and yes, he was older than I am), I know it can be done. However, he had a ladder mounted on his RV, and we do not. Something about the feeling of a ladder giving way when I am trying to get on it from heights makes me nervous.
This is generally how I learn things when it comes to the RV. I need to try things before I realize it is a waste of time and energy. On the off chance that it works, I look like a hero. More often than not, I end up looking like Wile E. Coyote. Just another crazy idea. But hey, it’s all good. You roll on, buy a ladder and presto, everything works great.
I hope you enjoy some of the follies that I encounter along the way getting to know all the things you can and cannot do with an RV. Having this bigger RV has definitely posed some challenges that we simply did not have with the smaller RV. No matter — I enjoy the challenge, and in the end, I will win.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
