Life is exploding all around us. Spring is traditionally the time of birth and renewal, and it’s doing just what it’s supposed to do. New life is popping up all over, and other creatures are doing the things necessary to create life in the near future.
In short, it’s sexy time out there.
No need to be a prude — this is just good old reproduction. There’s nothing salacious or titillating about it. All living things need to be able to reproduce themselves in order for life to continue, and the fishes of Charlotte Harbor are no exception. Knowing a few details about the how and why can make us more successful fishermen, both in the short and long terms.
Let’s start with our top inshore targets. Three of the big four — trout, snook and tarpon — are either busy making babies or planning for it.
Trout spawn several times a year, but the mid-spring season often produces the largest crop of little trout. Part of the reason is that so many other fish are spawning, which provides lots of nourishing food for both the adults and offspring.
While female trout start producing eggs at a fairly small size (about 10 inches), big females make far more. A young trout in her first spawn might drop a couple thousand eggs. At 24 inches, she produces nearly a million. This is why releasing big trout healthy is so important — they have an enormous impact on the overall population.
Snook season is closed, but normally it would be wrapping up at the end of this month. The reason is that those fish will start their annual reproductive chores in May. Snook eggs are much more buoyant in salt water than in fresh, so they migrate out to the beaches to spawn.
Tarpon would be an uncommon species here if not for their spawning habits. Boca Grande Pass hosts the largest single gathering of tarpon in the Atlantic Basin. Silver kings come to this spot from hundreds and even thousands of miles away.
It’s perfect because of the abundant food (crabs and shrimp flowing out with the tide, schools of whitebait and threadfins along the beaches) and because the pass itself not only provides a good place to rest but also sucks their young back into the estuary where they can grow up into little silver princes.
All of these fish are broadcast spawners, releasing eggs and milt to blend together in open water. They don’t create beds or nests like many freshwater species do, so catching seatrout on the beds isn’t possible. Many smaller reef species such as damselfish do build and defend nests, but only one of our angling targets here — the gray triggerfish — is a nest-builder.
The eggs hatch into larvae, which live as plankton for a while until they change into recognizable small fish and settle into suitable habitats (mostly seagrass beds and mangrove swamps).
Most of our local shark species give birth in late spring — April, May and June. Yes, that’s birth, as in they have live offspring rather than eggs. This timing works out particularly well for bull and great hammerhead sharks. They can swing in, drop off the kids, and then load up on high-calorie tarpon eggs to put some weight back on (which they get by eating the middles out of the tarpon).
But why do they give birth here in the first place? Part of it is safety. Young sharks have fewer predators in shallow inshore waters. Part of it is food. Estuaries like Charlotte Harbor have enormous numbers of small fish, shrimp, crabs and other aquatic life that is perfect for a sharklet. Put those two factors together, and you have a perfect nursery for sharks to grow up.
Of course, what makes all of this possible is habitat. Mangroves and seagrasses provide shelter and feeding areas for little ones. Take some of that away, and fewer fish of all species can grow up here. Take it all away, and pretty soon there are no fish at all left.
This is what makes Charlotte Harbor so productive and so special, and why we as fishermen have to care about the health of these habitats. If we don’t care, and we allow them to be degraded or destroyed, pretty soon we’ll all be golfers. And my short game sucks.
Robert Lugiewicz is the manager of Fishin’ Frank’s Bait & Tackle, located at 4425-D Tamiami Trail in Charlotte Harbor, and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Call 941-625-3888 for more information about the shop or for local fishing tips, or visit them online at FishinFranks.com.
