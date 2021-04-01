The morning was crisp with a slight breeze. We were preparing to meet our carpoolers at the Home Depot parking lot for the trip Don and I were leading to Sarasota’s world-famous Celery Fields. Celery Fields is a favorite site for a birding trip, and it ends up on the Venice Area Birding Association’s itinerary every year. Most other years we have two trips planned to the Celery Fields; however, this year we only did one because of Covid.
We met up with the rest of the group at Lake Ackerman. This is always our first stop. It was so good to see some old birding friends that we don’t get to see very often. Covid has put a crimp in the activities of many people. Lake Ackerman is always a roll of the dice. Sometimes we see literally nothing there, but other times we hit the jackpot.
It was a glorious day, and we all appreciated this perfect Florida winter weather. Our good friends Margaret, Bill, Larry and Janet were already there. Bill started reeling off the birds he already sighted. Thankfully, Don started keeping the list for the day.
Right away we spotted white ibis feeding near the shoreline digging into the muck for breakfast. Nearby was a tri-colored heron prancing through the reeds. An anhinga was drying its wings across the lake. Pied-billed grebes were diving and several mottled ducks slid by. A boat-tailed grackle noisily chattered in a palm tree. We also sighted common grackles, mourning doves, blue jays and an osprey flyover.
We heard the limpkin calling before we sighted it as it came in for a landing near the reeds. A great blue heron, glossy ibis and green heron were also sighted. As we prepared to leave the lake, a snowy egret flew in and we saw its beautiful golden slippers (yellow feet on black legs) as it landed nearby. As we piled into our cars, a red-bellied woodpecker was calling in the distance and several common moorhens were scooting by.
Lake Ackerman was a winner for us that day, and that’s why we always roll those dice. Next stop: The Palmer Boardwalk, where we picked up a red-shouldered hawk for the list along with a yellow-rumped warbler and a several palm warblers. Several blue-winged teal fly-ins were sighted. A mature male red-winged blackbird stopped on a nearby reed to display his beautiful epaulets. An adult bald eagle was spotted with binoculars, sitting on a faraway pole.
Then we went to the Sarasota Audubon wildflower garden area. The activity was exciting to see around the purple martin houses. This was probably the most purple martins we had ever seen at one place. A little walk to the feeders added the brown-headed cowbird. We returned to the vehicles where we were serenaded by Florida’s state bird. The ever present mockingbird has to be one of your favorite birds if you are a Floridian.
Next we drove to the Raymond Road boardwalk. Bill picked up a loggerhead shrike as we arrived, and several woodstorks flew over as we exited the vehicles. We had a great look at a roseate spoonbill flying right over the pavilion. We watched an osprey hovering and getting ready to dive for a fish it had spotted. Tree swallows were flitting around, scarfing up the insects just over the water.
I sighted a female harrier hunting low along the reeds. The female is rich brown, with a large white spot at the rump. This bird is easy to identify as it swerves and flies along low-growing bushes or reeds. We often see males at the Myakka State Park boardwalk, hunting over the field across from the boardwalk. The male is quite stunning in his pale gray suit, which is where the nickname “gray ghost” comes from. We decided the female harrier was the best bird of the day. Then we headed to check out Palmer Lake, anticipating more waterfowl — but, alas, there was nothing on Palmer Lake. We did add a Eurasian collared dove and rock dove (pigeon, as most would call it) to the list.
To make the day complete we sat and admired the magnificent horses at the horse farm across the street, and then most of the group were off to go to brunch at Eggstraordinaire in Sarasota. After some sustenance and lots of talking and laughing, we all left for home and a well-deserved nap.
We had a wonderful birding day of almost 50 species of birds. This is one of my top reasons to live in Florida in the winter. We truly have some of the best birding in North America. The season is winding down, but if you’d like to join us for a future trip, email me!
Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature without the cumbersome politics of an organized group. For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, visit AbbiesWorld.org/references.html or email her at Amberina@aol.com.
