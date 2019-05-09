It was a beautiful day in the neighborhood. Arising at dark o’clock was easy to do for our trip to Kiwanis Park in Port Charlotte, led by Robert Kraft and Christine Duke. Robert needed a badge of merit on this day, as he was leading a group of 16 on this Venice Area Birding Association outing.
We all met in the parking lot where last year we observed barred owls. We were not so lucky this year. However, we had perfect weather. The humidity was low and there was a lovely breeze wafting through the trees to keep us cool in the bright sun.
As spring foliage buds out on the trees and creates a beautiful canopy on the mature trees, it also provides excellent cover for all of the small warblers to hide. This makes it very difficult for bird watchers to actually see the birds, so it’s a good idea to learn the bird song and you can name it as a heard bird. We were fairly lucky this day, as we did finally get to see most of the birds.
One bird in particular that we heard immediately was the northern parula. The call is quite distinct. We were hearing its high buzzy call which ends with an abrupt note all morning. It would not be that unusual to hear many parula, as this bird can be found all year around in this area of Florida.
Later in the morning, we did get to see this tiny 4-inch bird. I think it came down from the treetops to see who was making all the noise on the path. I watched it wind its way down and settle on a branch at almost eye level, giving everyone a nice view of this bird with its bright yellow throat and bluish gray back with a dab of green. Its necklace of gray and rust identified it as male.
Our large group was strung along the path, with eagle eye Deb Johnson helping point out the birds with those folks in the rear of our entourage. Shortly, we sighted a stunning male hooded warbler. The contrast of the black hood and yellow feathers is quite breathtaking. The female is not as striking as her male counterpart, as her hood is only a cap on her head and is not a deep black.
Robert discovered a female summer tanager, and we had great views of this bird. This cousin of the warblers is a good example of how the male and female differ in appearance. Males are red with slightly darker wings. This female was the perfect textbook specimen of the coloring. She was mustard yellow with an olive green back and black-and-green wings. Summer tanagers are about 8 inches long — quite a bit larger than their warbler relations.
Why are the males more beautiful than the females? This thought is that the males will distract a predator from the nest with their flashy garb, while the less-stunning female is not as noticeable when sitting on eggs or chicks.
Everyone was commenting on how fortunate we were to have this beautiful day out in nature. Many of this group are snowbirds and have already migrated north by the time this gets into print. Some will be returning to ice and cold.
As we hiked we heard the song of the tufted titmouse (peter, peter, peter), the high buzzy calls of the blue-gray gnatcatcher and the mewing of a gray catbird. Again, we got to see all of these birds eventually. We heard the “Get your beer, Chuck” call and finally sighted the white-eyed vireo making it, and also a red-eyed vireo.
The blue jay call sometimes make one think there is a red-shouldered hawk overhead. We kept looking up, but all we saw were blue jays. Finally we did get to sight a red-shouldered hawk. We also spotted the Cooper’s hawks that have built a nest at the park. A Carolina wren showed itself after we were trying to coax it out into the open.
Andy found us a common mud turtle. These cute little guys grow to be about 4 inches. This is a highly aquatic turtle but does wander onto land occasionally. This was indeed an interesting find.
The group had some great looks at a pileated woodpecker vigorously working on the bark of a tree. In addition, we heard and spotted several red-bellied woodpeckers along the trail. One of the best sightings of the day was the downy woodpecker pair excavating a hole for their nest. They were extremely high up, and we were all craning our necks to see them.
We hiked on to the ponds and picked up several mottled ducks and a pair of muscovy ducks. This South American species is now firmly established in Florida. We also sighted a great egret, a tri-colored heron and a small flock of white ibis.
We had 32 birds on our final list and a wonderful day out in a beautiful natural Florida setting. After about two and a half hours, the group needed some nourishment and off we went for lunch.
Thank you to Robert and Christine for this outstanding trip to this wonderful neighborhood site.
Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature without the cumbersome politics of an organized group. For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, visit AbbiesWorld.org/references.html or email her at Amberina@aol.com.
