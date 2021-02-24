It was very foggy and we were rushing to get ready for the Venice Area Birding Association’s yearly Myakka State Park trip led by Margaret and Bill Dunson. We got on the road only to find a miles-long backup on I-75 (just a few tons of spilled gravel — no black ice here). Once we got past it, we were finally feeling like we were really on the way.
We met at the bridge at the park. It was good to see folks after a long dry spell. Everyone looked great. Most people were were busy trying to sight all the birds, but my eye kept returning to several huge alligators — I guessed them at 8 or 10 feet. I think their heads were larger than my dog’s entire body. Thankfully, they were far away.
And thankfully, there were plenty of birds to distract me from the gators. We sighted some of the common white birds: Great egrets and snowy egrets. A great blue heron was off in the distance, and another was in a nest in some low trees far across the water.
As I was watching a tri-colored heron prancing around, a belted kingfisher flew out from a branch along the shore. It flew across the water, probably looking for a fish to dive for. I walked to the opposite side of the bridge and discovered three limpkins foraging along the shoreline.
Margaret heard a parula and several of us spotted it for a nanosecond it flitted high in the treetops. We always hear the parulas before we see them. These are tiny but lovely birds, colored grayish blue and yellow with noticeable white wing bars. A small splash of yellowish green appears on the upper back. The adult male will have a rusty and a dark gray band across the chest. The northern parula is one of the few birds that nest in Spanish moss, and there is plenty of moss at Myakka.
Least sandpipers and peeps were feeding in a far pond. Several lesser yellowlegs were called by Bill Dunson. An American crow flew in, seemed bored and immediately left. We usually spend a fair amount of time sighting birds at the bridges, but Margaret wanted to go to the boardwalk next. We all piled into the cars and our caravan headed down the road.
It was great to see a Savannah sparrow waiting for us in the dead shrubs close to the boardwalk. I think the last time I sighted a Savannah was also at Myakka State park. The Savannahs are seed-eaters except during breeding season, when they will eat insects for extra protein. In the winter, they are usually seen in flocks.
Before we even got to the end of the boardwalk, we spotted a huge flock of killdeer feeding on the marsh. Immediately everyone started calling the birds. It was difficult to decide where to look first. For me, the black skimmers won out. It was a good thing, because it seemed they did not like us being there and they immediately departed.
We had a small flock of white pelicans, and near them on the opposite shore were several roseate spoonbills. Everyone is always happy to see these hot pink beauties. An immature eagle snagged a fish and settled down on the flat to eat it. About a half-dozen black-necked stilts were feeding along the shoreline. These birds are just stunning. Black and white and pink is a great color combination.
Bill called several blue-winged teal. A large flock of Forster’s terns was quite a distance across the wetlands. An osprey flew overhead. Margaret announced it was time to go to the weir. Off we all went back to the cars and the caravan.
Usually, there is a huge number of limpkins at the weir; however, there was not a huge flock today. We did have a great look at a small flock of roseate spoonbills. They were much closer than the ones we sighted at the boardwalk. Huge gators were lounging on the banks like mammoth logs. They seemed unable to move, but never forget that these creatures can run at 15 miles per hour. Can you run that fast?
(Editor’s note: No, but I don’t worry about it. A gator can run that fast, but only for about one or two body lengths. Stay at least 25 feet away from a 10-foot gator and you’ll be fine.)
A lone green heron was fishing on the bank edge. Cormorants and anhingas were also sighted. We were enjoying the birds, but it was getting quite warm, so Don and I headed back to our car. We stopped to watch two very noisy red-bellied woodpeckers carry on, flying from tree to tree.
Myakka State Park is a beautiful place, and one of Florida’s largest parks. There are 58 square miles of wetlands, hammocks, prairies and pinelands. For a lousy $6 entry fee (cash or credit card), you sure do have a lot of wildlife opportunities out here..
Thank you to Margaret and Bill Dunson for leading another great trip to Myakka State Park. If you’d like to join us for a future birding trip, check the Bulletin Board on page 14 for our schedule or email me.
Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature without the cumbersome politics of an organized group. For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, visit AbbiesWorld.org/references.html or email her at Amberina@aol.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.