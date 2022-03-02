On the days I have a charter out of Placida, I make sure I get to the boat ramp early. There are several reasons for this, but the main reason is I hate to rush. Because of the ever-increasing number of people moving here, plus the huge number of visitors this time of year, the ramp and the parking area seems to be getting smaller and smaller and fills to capacity faster and faster.
Now, I don’t mind parking in the overflow lot. A little exercise is good. But the sheer number of people waiting in line to drop their boats in the water is scary, maddening, comical, infuriating, dangerous, exasperating and time-consuming all at the same time. As I said, I get there early to get through the line, dock the boat, park the skiff mule, then wait on my client.
While I wait, I finish prepping for the trip by wiping the boat down, tying an extra leader or two and putting my rinsed (and now dry) flies from yesterday back into their designated spots in the fly box.
As I do those chores, I hear the circus music start to play and can see the clowns coming out. I can sit back and observe the antics of all the boat owners and renters that may only pull a trailer, back a trailer up, or even start a boat once a year — if ever! What goes on can be very entertaining, as long as you’re not waiting in line behind them.
Every day, I see people waiting until they get halfway backed down to the ramp before they start unloading their vehicle and moving all their gear and provisions to the boat. Apparently, they don’t care that they’re blocking anyone who needs to get by or drop their boats off at the ramp.
Once these ramp hogs finally get the boat backed down (after several attempts), they will leave it floating in the middle of the ramp docks with the wife, grandma or a kid timidly holding the rope while they drive off to the over-flow lot to park the car. Meanwhile, the ramp is still blocked to anyone who needs to drop their boat in, and the line is now backed up to Placida Road in one direction and the Boca Grande causeway in the other.
I was watching this all unfold and fall apart right when along came two guys carrying armloads of coolers, gear bags and grocery bags toward the dock. I just went about my business, thinking it was part of the crew blocking the ramp. Then I looked up again and they were standing beside my boat. “Capt. Rex ?” one of them asked.
Yes, it was Stan and Robert, looking like every caricatured tourist cartoon you have ever seen! The only thing missing was an umbrella and sandals with black socks. Instead, one was wearing a pair of strange sneakers with black soles, and the other was wearing black Vibram sole steel-toed work boots with …wait for it… black socks. “Hi fellas,” I said, with a big smile on my face. “Are we going out for a day fishin’ or are you packing to spend a week on Palm Island?”
I always talk to my clients before each trip, making sure they know what I will have on the boat and what they will need to bring. I understand that when people don’t get to make these kinds of trips very often (or maybe ever), they can get a little excited and think, “Well, maybe I should bring this too; I might need it.”
Skip it. You won’t need it, and I don’t have room for it. Flats skiffs are small and light (and want to stay as light as possible). Most don’t have an abundance of storage space. I do take people out that want to fish a little then maybe walk or sit and picnic on a sandbar. It’s no problem! But we need to talk about it ahead of time.
If you’re new to fishing in an area or a destination, be sure to ask your guide or outfitter what you will need to bring. Be specific with your questions about gear, clothing, food, and water. That will help eliminate any confusion at the dock and trips back to the car.
There are “what to bring lists” all over the internet to help you pack for fishing trips. I just want to highlight a few of what you will need on a trip on my boat.
POLARIZED SUNGLASSES: This one’s obvious. If you can’t see the fish, you likely won’t catch the fish. Don’t skimp, either. They literally can be the difference between success and failure. Also, they protect your eyes from the sun’s harmful rays (not to mention errant fly hooks). Need recommendations? Check out Kaenon, Costa and Smith Optics.
LONG PANTS, LONG SLEEVES: If you have just come down from the north, I would suggest not wearing shorts. You should plan to fish in lightweight fishing pants. Bring the shorts for the time you’ll spend around the rental or on the beach. When you’re fishing, you’re catching rays from two sources — the sun itself, and the sun’s reflection off the water. Don’t forget a pair of white socks just in case. Sunburned feet are tough to handle and make your next few days miserable.
SUNSCREEN, HAT AND BUFF: If you are a fair-skinned guy with western European lineage and burn if you think about sunshine, not only should you wear a hat but also a Buff to shield your face from all that UV. And that’s on top of some high SPF sunscreen (usually 50 or above). Consider, too, a pair of sun sleeves or gloves that cover the backs of your hands.
LIP BALM: Wind, sun and salt can play havoc on your lips, making it essential to protect them. Bring lip balm that is SPF rated and wear it. Banana Boat makes a 45 SPF that is pretty good.
Now, most of this is stuff you will be wearing and not carrying in a bag to store on the boat. All you have left is a sandwich or snack (I have ice, water and Gatorade in the cooler), a couple of your favorite rods and reels and a small handful of flies. (Or I supply rods, reels and flies and you don’t have to worry about it.) Done!
What happened to Don and Brad? After I got them organized and they made a couple of trips back to the car to leave most of their extra stuff (including their black-soled shoes), we went fishing! What could be better than that?
Stay fly.
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.