Time for a confession: I’ve been living a secret double life. While sensible people are sleeping snug in their beds, I’m creeping about outside. Why do I do it? I’m feeding an addiction that I’ve had for many years.

Due to a family issue, my woods and water time has been severely limited for the past year. Since last September, I doubt if I’ve spent a total of 20 hours with a rod or camera in my hand. The situation is temporary, but it’s still been rough on me since it’s more typical for me to put in 20 hours a week.


Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.

