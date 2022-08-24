Time for a confession: I’ve been living a secret double life. While sensible people are sleeping snug in their beds, I’m creeping about outside. Why do I do it? I’m feeding an addiction that I’ve had for many years.
Due to a family issue, my woods and water time has been severely limited for the past year. Since last September, I doubt if I’ve spent a total of 20 hours with a rod or camera in my hand. The situation is temporary, but it’s still been rough on me since it’s more typical for me to put in 20 hours a week.
But those of us with addictions generally find a way to satisfy them. In my case, the way to do that has been going on short nocturnal expeditions to check out the insects attracted by our outdoor house lights. It’s still wildlife, just a different kind.
Now, I know this isn’t for everybody. A lot of people view bugs as just nuisances. But I dig all of it. And insects are a particularly important part of our ecological systems. They are the pollinators. Without insects, most plants can’t reproduce.
They are also a vital food source for many kinds of animals. Most baby birds eat insects, even if the adults prefer fruit or seeds, because they need the protein to fuel rapid growth. They also are on the menu for omnivorous mammals, from mice to bears. Many other creatures — bats, frogs, lizards, and even larger predatory insects — pretty much eat nothing but bugs. Get rid of insects, and the whole thing collapses.
But frighteningly, that’s exactly what’s happening. Just 25 years ago, the areas I’m bug hunting now were inundated by huge swarms of insects. The gatherings are much smaller now, and many species that were common then are rare or absent now. This is not a good sign.
Be that as it may, I have found plenty of subjects, and I have made the most of my cellphone camera to document them. If you’d like to see a full list (with IDs), you can view my iNaturalist observations at https://bit.ly/3AtY8Hh.
Eventually I’ll get back to my normal activities. But for now, midnight walks around the house will have to suffice. It’s actually been so much fun I may have to add after-dark bug hunting to my regular outdoor pursuits.
