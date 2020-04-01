Most of WaterLine’s readers are not indoorsy types. We like to be on the water or in the field. It’s where we feel most at home — where we feel like ourselves.
But now we have an epidemic to deal with. As I write this (March 30), we still have lots of options for getting outdoors. The boat ramps are open, at least in Charlotte County (although most of the piers are not). Charlotte County and federally run parks are open (although the amenities are not, and state parks have shut down, as has the Babcock/Webb WMA in Punta Gorda). More info about closures in Kimball and Les Berry’s column on page 7.
It’s clear that the choices are becoming fewer, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Floridians are soon under a stay-at-home order. While I know we’re going to chafe at that, it’s probably a good idea. The flatter we get the curve, the better.
So, what are you going to do at home? There are probably a few things on the honey-do list that have been put off, and that won’t require a trip out. Get those out of the way, and then move on to some of these skill-improving ideas.
Master your cast
You should still have your copy of the 2020 WaterLine Annual, which came out last week. Page 29 lays out a plan for setting up a home casting practice range that is not only fun but can make you a much better caster in a surprisingly short time. All you need is a few 5-gallon buckets, a couple boards, and a hula hoop or two. (No hoops? OK — spray-paint a circle on the grass. See how the HOA likes that!)
Work on your gear
How’s your tackle box look? All nicely arranged, with no rust and everything right where it should be? Yeah, probably not. Now you’ve got the time. Take everything out, replace any rusty hardware, toss out anything that’s too far gone, make a list of what needs to be restocked, then put everything back in an order that makes sense.
What about your reels? If you have sticky drags or growling gears, get in there and take care of that. Most problems can be solved pretty simply, since most of the time it’s just the grease getting hard and clumpy. A little Get Some will have things running like they used to. If not, break out the screwdrivers — and watch for tiny springs that want to shoot across the room.
All tied up
Knot-tying skills are something almost all of us could stand to work on. If you’re still using the old fisherman’s knot (six times around and through), then you could definitely benefit from some new skills. For those who need an easy knot that can be used to attach any kind of tackle and also join lines together, the uni knot will change your world. Check out this video: https://bit.ly/3boFcLM.
If you’re looking for a smaller but also stronger line-to-leader knot, the FG has become very popular in the last couple years. It can be a pain to tie, but this simplified version is easy to do even on the water: https://bit.ly/2WNnJsd.
Offshore anglers might be interested in tying porgy rigs, which I have been advocating for years. The dropper loop is key to the porgy rig. This video was made with catfish in mind, but the knots will work just as well on snapper and grouper: https://bit.ly/2QPbY0P.
Finally, for you shark fishermen — do you buy leaders or make your own? Ready-made leaders are easier, but no one cares about your success as much as you do, so I suggest making your own leaders. Cable and crimps are one way, but the haywire twist allows you to make leaders on the fly with fewer or no tools: https://bit.ly/2QR3G8K.
Identification skills
Whether you’re a birder or not, learning your birds can be a worthwhile pastime. Whipping out a correct ID for some obscure little branch tweeter is fun — I even like the odd looks it gets me. I’ve been working through the species at Audubon.org/bird-guide. Many of them are found here; many are not. I focus more on the ones that can be spotted locally, but there are so many here I’m not going to learn them all anytime soon.
Hate to pick on the shark guys again, but most of y’all seem to have a bit of trouble telling what you’ve caught. (Here’s a hint: If you’ve still use the term “sand shark,” you fall into that category.) It’s detailed, but studying the ID key at https://bit.ly/2WNUaH2 will go along way toward helping you figure it out. Bonus: It will take forever to memorize.
Point is, there are better things to do with your time instead of binge-watching Hulu. While it might seem like you’ve got too much of it at the moment, every hour is a precious gift. Use them to do something worthwhile — something to improve yourself or make things easier down the line when things get back to normal (which they will).
In the meantime, here are two notices from the FWC: First, by executive order of the governor, all recreational boats must be at least 50 feet apart, and each recreational vessel must not have more than 10 people on board.
Second, do you have a commercial freshwater license, charter fishing license, or marine special activity license with a renewal deadline in March or April? The deadline is now extended for at least 30 days from your current expiration date. For details, go to https://bit.ly/2UEP8tV.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
