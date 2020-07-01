Just a few weeks back, I heard a northern bobwhite — Florida’s only quail species — calling almost every night. One evening when I was on my lanai, I decided to call back. I commenced calling with my bobwhite whistle, which I am pretty good at doing. This went on for about five minutes, as I kept getting return calls sounding very much like my call.
I was in my personal bird happy place when Don came out to inform me that my friend and neighbor, Deb Nester (great last name), was in her driveway doing the same thing. I honestly burst out into gales of laughter, and I still do when I think about it. I think she does also since I related the story to her.
The northern bobwhite male is quite the handsome little guy. Besides his mottled reddish brown body, he has a distinct white eyebrow and white on the neck surrounded by boldly contrasting black. The female does not have these same markings and is a more camouflaged brown overall — which helps her hide while on the nest.
Most of my birder friends just love hearing and seeing bobwhites. Most of the time, you get to only hear them. The bird has been called the canary of the prairie. Once in a while if you get lucky, you will see them. Usually when I do see the bobwhite it is scurrying across a road with its passel of young.
Both females and males call a loud whistled “bob-WHITE!”, but males call more frequently and mainly during the breeding season. There are more than 20 subspecies of bobwhites across the eastern half of the U.S., down into eastern Mexico, in The Bahamas, and on some Caribbean islands.
We are fortunate to have Northern bobwhites here year-round. They are spend most of their time on the ground, scurrying with their covey (flock), looking for seeds, fruits, vegetation and insects. The only time they fly is if they’re frightened, but they fly well and quickly. When farm fields are plowed, that’s a good time to look for them as they scratch through everything looking for food.
A bobwhite’s love life sounds a bit chaotic. A male may mate with several females, and the females can have several broods of young. The male does a type of mating dance, with tail and wing displays to attract the female. Together, they will select the nesting site.
It’s not easy to find a bobwhite nest. The nest is created on the ground using grasses, and it’s about two inches deep with a grass covering over it. It is camouflaged extremely well. The female lays between eight and 25 eggs per clutch and may produce up to three clutches a season.
Bobwhites like grasslands, pastures, and open pine forests. They need wide open habitat. The species has been diminishing. According to the North American Breeding Bird Survey, bobwhite populations plunged 85 percent between 1966 and 2014. This decline is due to numerous causes, notably habitat loss, pesticides, and the spread of invasive fire ants (which attack young birds still in the nests).
Bobwhites are also hunted in many areas. In fact, the northern bobwhite is the most hunted game bird in the United States. All states with open seasons have strict regulations to prevent overhunting.
(Editor’s note: For many years, the only birds that got any conservation attention at all were those that were hunted. To better understand how hunters have historically helped quail, visit https://bit.ly/2ZiXolr).
In the fall, bobwhites form coveys and gather at night into a very tight circle with their tails inward. This is possibly for warmth or for protection from predators, as there are lots of eyes looking outward and the group may look like a larger animal. When breeding season comes, they pair off and forgo this circle of protection.
My snowbird friend Deb is back in Iowa now, and probably whistling the call to the Iowa subspecies of bobwhite. Hopefully, it’s an actual bird that answers and not just a fellow birder.
Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature without the cumbersome politics of an organized group. For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, visit AbbiesWorld.org/references.html or email her at Amberina@aol.com.
