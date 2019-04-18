Recently I was with a fishing client out on the water. We were discussing everything we saw out there, not just the fishing stuff. One of those things was a flock of white ibises wading across the shallowest part of a grass flat. I told her a little about what kinds of things they like to feed on, and pointed out that the juveniles are a patchy brown color with dull orange bills and legs instead of pure white with salmon orange bills like the adults.
“Why?” she asked.
Well — um, I … I don’t know. They just kind of are.
On the one hand, I hate it when someone asks me a question I can’t answer. I like being the person who has the answers. But on the other hand, the only way to learn anything is to start by saying, “I don’t know.”
Changes that animals undergo as they transform from juveniles into adults are called ontogenetic. They include many things besides coloration. For example, turkeys develop wattles, beards and spurs. Many hoofed mammals grow horns. In humans, babies start out with proportionally huge heads and stubby limbs, then in puberty grow body hair and develop secondary sexual characteristics. Yes, that’s right — you have experienced a lot of ontogenetic change for yourself.
Some species don’t exhibit any ontogenetic changes once they grow past the earliest stages. Snook, for example, look like miniature versions of their parents from the time they’re only 2 inches long. Others are so different as to be mistaken for separate species. The young of African pompano have threadlike fin extensions many times the length of the fish and have a much taller body profile.
Sometimes the changes have obvious usefulness. Black racer snakes, which are much more at risk from predators when they’re young, start life with a blotchy camouflage pattern that helps them stay hidden. Adults, which depend on speed to stay safe, are a solid black color. Wouldn’t they also benefit from camo? Sure — but apparently their dark color, which allows them to maximize heat absorption (important to a species which needs to be fast but is also cold-blooded), is more important.
Many other species utilize coloration this way: Babies stay hidden, adults stand out. In a lot of cases, the bright colors of adulthood serve to let others of the same species know the maturity level of another individual. A young male wood duck has dull coloration for the same reason most parents won’t allow elementary-school girls to wear heavy makeup and low-cut tops: It sends a signal that’s not age-appropriate. (By the way, this may be the reason for the color change in ibises.)
In other cases, the reasons for ontogenetic changes are much more cryptic. Why do young brown anoles often have bright orange heads? How does it benefit juvenile angelfish to have a totally different color and pattern from adults, yet they are just as brilliantly hued (in some cases, easier to spot than their parents). Dunno. Can’t find anyone who does, either.
Most birdwatchers are keenly aware of ontogenetic color changes. Juveniles can look completely different, or the distinction might be as subtle as bill coloration going from orangey-yellow to yellow-orange. When you’re out with bird nerds, you might hear things like, “Glaucous-winged gull, second summer.” In that crowd, you’re a lot cooler if you can tell the age of a bird from just its color. No one else understands, which is why birders flock together.
Sometimes the process goes awry. When an animal that would normally undergo ontogenetic change instead retains its juvenile characteristics, it’s called neoteny. In most species, this is a rare abnormality. In others, it’s become a way of life.
You’re probably familiar with the life cycle of frogs: Adults lay eggs, the eggs hatch into tadpoles, the tadpoles sprout legs and become little frogs. The related salamanders have a similar cycle. One species of salamander called the axolotl always shows neoteny. Instead of losing its gills and crawling out onto dry land like the related tiger salamanders, it keeps its juvenile appearance all its life — and yet becomes sexually functional, which is why we still have axolotls around.
Another good example of neoteny is found in dogs. As part of the domestication process, we have repeatedly chosen animals that retain more juvenile characteristics such as rounded heads, floppy ears, waggy tails and smaller teeth. A comparison of dog and wolf skulls shows that even wolflike breeds such as Siberian huskies bear more similarities to wolf pups than to the big bad adults.
Did we cover all the reasons for ontogenetic changes? No, of course not. But hopefully we both know a little more about it that we did before. So thanks for asking a question I can’t answer, even if it drives me just little more nuts than I already am.
Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657. You can also follow him on Instagram @florida_is_wild.
