I grew up with black-and-white TV in my youth, but I could always look outside to find bright colors and bizarre shapes. Nature seems to have unlimited imagination in designing life. We are fortunate that unlike most mammals, we primates have color vision so that we can appreciate this riot of color.
Of course, we lack the wider spectrum of vision that extends into the ultraviolet for most birds, many fish and some insects (such as honeybees and butterflies), and even into infrared (some snakes, such as pit vipers and pythons).
So enjoy the riotous variations in color and form found in nature. Try figuring out what the specific colors might mean to each species. Much remains to be discovered, so your observations may provide a clue to an unknown behavior.
Bill Dunson is Professor Emeritus of Pennsylvania State University, thanks to a career spent entirely at that institution, teaching and doing research. Always curious about nature, Bill has dedicated his life to learning and sharing his knowledge with others. Contact him at WDunson@comcast.net.
