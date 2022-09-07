Kid with a shark

WaterLine file photo

Capt. Mike loves putting his anglers on sharks, even if they insist on bringing bananas aboard.

 WaterLine file photo

Way back in 1987, I was invited by my two older brothers to join them on a chartered fishing trip down in Islamorada. This trip has been stuck in my head for the past 35 years — not because of all the great fish we caught, but because of something I learned that day. I learned that bringing a delicious and nutritious banana onboard a fishing vessel is the best way to ensure a boring, fishless day on the water.

On that trip, we did not get a single hit on our trolled baits for the first two hours. The first mate kept frantically changing baits and scratching his head in disbelief, saying, “The dolphin bite has been fantastic for the past few weeks; I don’t know why they’re not biting.”


Capt. Mike Myers is a full-time Charlotte Harbor guide and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Having fished the waters all along the Southwest Florida coast for more than 40 years, he has the experience to put anglers on the fish they want. His specialties are sharks, tarpon and the nearshore Gulf waters. For more info, visit ReelShark.com or call Capt. Mike at 941-416-8047.

