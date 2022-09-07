Way back in 1987, I was invited by my two older brothers to join them on a chartered fishing trip down in Islamorada. This trip has been stuck in my head for the past 35 years — not because of all the great fish we caught, but because of something I learned that day. I learned that bringing a delicious and nutritious banana onboard a fishing vessel is the best way to ensure a boring, fishless day on the water.
On that trip, we did not get a single hit on our trolled baits for the first two hours. The first mate kept frantically changing baits and scratching his head in disbelief, saying, “The dolphin bite has been fantastic for the past few weeks; I don’t know why they’re not biting.”
All of a sudden the mate started yelling at my brother’s buddy, who was just sitting down to enjoy his breakfast — a banana. The mate was so mad at us for bringing this forbidden fruit on board that he asked the captain to cancel the trip and take him back to the dock.
Luckily, the captain was a calm and level-headed gentleman. He had us, not the mate, bring in all the lines. Then he stopped the boat, turned off the engines and had us toss the bananas overboard. When the bananas finally drifted out of sight, he restarted the engines, called the mate out of the cabin and had him reset the lines so we could start fishing again.
Within the first 10 minutes of our new start, we had dolphin all around the transom and ended up catching our limit by day’s end. The mate never did apologize for his rude behavior, but he sure did embed The Curse of the Banana in my brain.
From what I can gather from my online research, the curse of the banana has been around for centuries and is feared by fishermen in almost every country in the world, especially the Philippines, Europe and the good old U.S. of A. The story I see most online is the same one I tell my clients. Since it came from the internet, you know it’s true.
Back in the era of tall wooden sailing vessels, traders would pack their boats with large quantities of bananas. Unfortunately for the deckhands on these vessels, hiding inside these bunches of bananas were Brazilian wandering spiders, better known as banana spiders (not the same species we call banana spiders here in Florida — that one’s harmless).
The Brazilian wandering spider is very aggressive and possesses an extremely deadly venom. As the crew slept or worked around the bananas, they would get bitten. Due to the basically nonexistent medical care onboard in those days, many deckhands and sometimes entire crews would not make it back to shore alive.
There are also other versions of the story (all on the internet, so all equally true). Some say the traders would pack their vessels so full of bananas in an attempt to improve profits that if the ship came into foul weather and rough seas, it would get swamped and sink. The only sign of the ship’s doom would be a floating trail of bad-luck bananas.
According to another, back in colonial days it was common to load ships that would be out to sea for extended periods of time with lots of fruit. The vitamins in these fruit would help ward off scurvy. Included in these fruit were bananas, which spoil much faster than most other fruit.
Spoiled bananas also produce a gas that causes other fruit around them to rot at a much faster rate than normal. After a short period, the sailors would be left with only stale bread and boiled, salted meat. Scurvy could then set in and run rampant among the crew. This sounds pretty unlucky to me — how about you?
I prefer to avoid cursed things, so as a rule I don’t allow bananas on my boat — but every now and then one manages to find its way aboard. When I do find one on the boat, I nicely ask the client to toss it overboard and then tell them the story of the curse of the banana. Most of the time the bite picks up once the banana floats out of sight.
Not long ago, I had a very nice couple from Ohio on board who knew nothing about the curse. When my first mate noticed the young lady pull a banana from the cooler, he informed me immediately. I politely asked the young lady to please throw the banana overboard and started telling her why. She refused to toss the banana and then proceeded to eat it. Ouch.
She then went on to have a great fishing trip, catching a small sharpnose shark, a blacktip of about 30 pounds, a 100-pound Goliath grouper and a 7-foot great hammerhead, all on a four-hour trip. The curse did not affect this young lady for some reason — but the only thing her poor boyfriend was able to catch all day was her bait. As you can see, the curse is real.
Tight lines.
Capt. Mike Myers is a full-time Charlotte Harbor guide and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Having fished the waters all along the Southwest Florida coast for more than 40 years, he has the experience to put anglers on the fish they want. His specialties are sharks, tarpon and the nearshore Gulf waters. For more info, visit ReelShark.com or call Capt. Mike at 941-416-8047.
