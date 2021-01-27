I know most folks in the RV business are loving the way things are going right now. The pandemic has driven many people to rethink their vacation plans, thrusting RV sales to an all-time high. But not all is so rosy when you look at a few things that go along with owning an RV.
My wife and I are the exceptions, since our RV has spent more time in the service center than it has on the road since we bought it (although I am happy to say that we are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel, but I digress). However, every RV needs servicing occasionally, and right now the service side of the RV business is so stacked with appointments that they can’t get anything in to be worked on inside of two months.
Lord knows I’m becoming an expert on service centers and getting these places to get everything fixed (and fixed right so I won’t have to go back). We still have a few outstanding issues, which I wanted to get taken care of before my bigger fishing tournaments come up. After all, I travel and live in the RV when we go on the road.
When I called last week to set an appointment and take care of these last few issues, I was told it would be May before they could get me in. After explaining my track record with the service center where we bought the RV from and venting my displeasure to the poor soul on the other end of the line, I got them to move the appointment up a month.
But that’s not all. We also had another check engine light come on. After some quality minutes on the phone with the people who we needed to talk to at Spartan, the chassis folks, I found out that once again we have an issue with the DEF (Diesel Exhaust Fluid) sensor. It is telling them that the tank is not full enough for operation, even though it’s full to the line, or that the fluid itself is bad. Not sure how that happens, but OK.
I followed the instructions and drained the DEF tank completely, bought new fluid, and refilled it. I had to let the RV idle for 15 minutes to see if this reset and cleared the error message. It did not. I got on the phone to the nearest Spartan rep — only to find out that they also could not get me in until the end of April. My options are now limited. I am at their mercy and will not get the RV really running right until the beginning of May.
The most frustrating part about all of this is that our warranty runs out in August. I’m not sure I can get enough trips completed over the summer to ensure that everything is now fixed and working as it should. One good piece of news that the service center gave me was to contact the manufacturer, explain our situation and the issues we have had, and see if we can get an additional six months tacked onto the warranty.
We have bought extended warranties for the RV both for roadside and for service itself. My wife is big on that stuff. I feel like we will be OK, but at what expense? But it’s either that or I start to learn how to fix some of this stuff myself (and it may yet come to that).
The flood of RVs bought due to the pandemic has put some of these dealerships in a nearly impossible situation when it comes to servicing all the RVs that they sold. I guess that’s good for the bottom line, but it’s not so great for customer satisfaction when getting your machine looked at quickly is a near impossibility.
If you have an issue with your RV and aren’t real happy that it is going to take a while to get it fixed, stop and think for a moment as to what these people must be going through. I’m sure they’re inundated with people like myself who are less than happy with their current situation and just want their not-inexpensive investment working the way it should.
Show them some patience and respect, because it’s not easy to deal with folks who are upset. But also, stand fast in making sure they do the job, and do it right the first time.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
