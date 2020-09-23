It’s hard to understand the importance of fishing-related businesses, especially locally. Many of our economic drivers are indirectly dependent on boating and fishing business. Coronavirus fears are the latest thing to take a big bite out of that, but we have been more fortunate than some.
Our area has actually bounced back faster because we are not a major destination. Our nature-focused, off-the-beaten-path image has allowed many of our tourism figures to recover significantly better than the big hot spots like Orlando. Our islands allow fun vacations with built-in social distancing. Not being the big destination is saving our business.
I found a study done by the American Sportfishing Association (2019 Economic Contributions of Recreational Fishing) to measure recreational fishing economic impacts. To see the full report, including national figures, go to https://bit.ly/35EdCu6, but here are some of the highlights for our state:
Florida leads the nation with 4.1 million anglers and $4.18 billion in fishing-related retail sales (about $1,000 per angler). Florida has more than 54,000 fishing-related jobs, leading the nation. Fishing-related federal tax revenue and state tax revenue are $533 million and $350 million, respectively. This is a huge help with statewide pandemic cuts in tourism income.
Now remember, these are numbers from last year, so let’s factor in that much of our state was hurt by red tide during 2019! Because of red tide fish kills, our local saltwater area was not close to normal because our big three (snook, redfish and trout) have been closed for two years, with half a year left before they reopen. Even in a hobbled condition, the fishing industry is worth billions to our economy.
Notice also this is only for recreational fishing and includes none of our commercial fishing revenues. According to FWC numbers, dockside value of our commercial catch was $226 million in 2018.
It’s clear that fishing is big money to Florida. But none of this can exist without healthy waters and productive fisheries. That’s why our state leaders have to deal with challenging fishery problems.
We have water quality issues in both fresh and salt waters. They are getting more attention than ever but still aren’t adequately funded to accomplish the goal of clean waters. This problem has taken decades to create and will require massive funding and attention to rectify. It doesn’t help that with this pandemic crushing our state’s tourism income and economies, money is tighter this year. Lawmakers are looking at slashing budgets to balance our costs.
Yet new building continues at record-setting pace while our water quality deteriorates from population growth issues. Construction supports large parts of our economy, but water quality affects every one of us every day.
We are still allowing new development and construction with septic systems. They are improved over the old ones, but still not able to discharge pollution-free water. Even our sewer treatment systems can’t adequately treat waters returning to our waterways.
Most of our tax base depends upon the water, either directly or indirectly. It’s our biggest asset. Ready access to the water, the beach, fishing or boating is what brings people here. What happens if our fish kills and declining water quality continue to crush our businesses?
If this isn’t enough challenges, how about the restrictions to help rebuild fish stocks from red tide fish kills? More than two years of bad press and dead fish were hard enough to live through. Many local businesses can’t survive much more bad news.
FWC commissioners attempting to save our fish have crippled marine-related businesses in our area by closing all three major local inshore fisheries to allow them to recover. There has been no harvest of snook, redfish, or trout for the last two years and there are no plans to open them until next May. Snook won’t open until September of ‘21 — a full year off.
The closure is only from Tarpon Springs to Naples, so it redirects much of our fishing business to other areas of the state where these species can still be harvested. Good for them, bad for us.
Snook are already open only five months of the year and have a narrow five-inch slot size. Trout have additional restrictions. To everyone I’m communicating with, it appears both are ready to reopen any time. Redfish can benefit from additional restrictions. Perhaps close reds when snook are open? Discussion about relief is overdue!
Of course we need to protect the fish for fishing to function, but what about all the work many of us did decades ago for stock enhancement? The science, vetting, and procedures have been here, but ignored and never funded to allow it to restock needed fish in these hard times. All talk, no production.
Oh, wait — Duke Energy and CCA released some snook and redfish last year. This was a well-intended move and a great show, but there were too few fish — nothing like the numbers we need. However, it was proof that it can be done!
Please remember I’m not picking on anyone or anything. Most are trying to accomplish their jobs as best they understand them. Unfortunately, everyone can only work with the knowledge and experience they have obtained. It takes the village, not just a disconnected bunch of folks working on their own.
With limited input from those of us living the life full-time, crucial knowledge and information is excluded. I can’t run fishery management, but they can’t survive as fishermen either. I have for 50 years! Somehow, we need to put this together and take care of fish and fishing for our future.
Remember that you can’t catch fish if you don’t go fishin’, so let’s go fishin’ soon.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
