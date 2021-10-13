It always amazes me how a lake can change from one year to the next. One of the most variable physical characteristics of any water body is vegetation. A new type can easily grow up in place of something that used to be there. I got a good lesson of this on the Kissimmee chain of lakes when I spent some time driving around them this past weekend.
I have a season-ending tournament coming up on the Kissimmee chain out of Port Hatchineha Marina. Missy and I decided to spend some time on the lake over the weekend and took the RV down and enjoyed a couple of days away from the house. While revisiting some old spots where I have caught fish in the past, I decided to take some time and simply drive around different areas of the chain.
I started with the east end of Lake Hatchineha, better known as Lake Hatch. There I saw pepper grass and hydrilla topped out with some big holes in the vegetation that would allow for topwater action early in the day. I was happy to see that.
But what I noticed the most was the larger openings behind this grown-up vegetation. There was open water that you could push back and fish, but you’d have to go through the thick hydrilla to get there. A year ago, there was no growth up near the surface, and those spots were easy to reach.
It made me realize that for over a year, I was simply driving over this area and not fishing it at all simply because I didn’t see the vegetation. We know how much bass like their cover, to hide in and to feed around. I never once stopped to see if this would be a fishable area. Lost opportunities.
I moved down into Lake Kissimmee after that. I noticed that the main entry portion of the lake had not changed much. I have some spots further south that have produced some of the biggest weights I’ve ever caught during tournaments. However, that area had undergone some changes too.
Early in the year while practicing for the Major League Fishing Toyota Series event out of Lake Toho, I found this area had become void of all the grass that was previously standing everywhere. During that time, the fishing was really bad down there. I chalked it up to the grass being gone.
Now, the grass has all grown back, the kicker trails are once again evident, and, yes, the fishing is better as well. Having plenty of vegetation for fish to hide in and around always results in more bass in any given area. The extra weeds bring baitfish in, and the bass are sure to follow.
From there I ran up to the North Cove. For those of you not familiar with Kissimmee, this is the northeast corner of the lake. I have done well here in the past. It is generally known for offshore hydrilla as well as matted vegetation. The hyacinths get blown or moved up against the clumps of pads and grass. Flipping baits into this matted vegetation can often lead to a big one biting.
But I saw no matted vegetation at all, and the only hydrilla was a wall along the furthest shoreline at the top of the cove. What I did see was dollar-sized lily pads all over the place. I didn’t even want to fish it because trying to identify any particular spot where the bass might be was near impossible.
There were literally miles of these pads all over, and pushed way out from the shoreline as well. After taking a swing through the area, I decided to leave it and focus on the places that had not undergone as much change from earlier in the year.
It always strikes me as odd when a lake changes so dramatically. I haven’t fished these lakes since January, but that really isn’t so terribly long ago. These places were nearly unrecognizable after just a few months.
How is it affecting my tournament plans? For this one, I will focus on fishing areas that I know have produced bigger bass. I may have to be a little slower in the techniques I use. I may have to even pull out a color or two that the bass are not used to seeing.
That’s OK. I have the bait combinations to do that, so it won’t be that tough to adjust on the fly. Couple that with the fact that I was able to catch some bass on old tried-and-true baits, and I think I’ll be OK.
Never underestimate the changes that can happen on a lake, and never assume your favorite spot is going to be just like it was the last time you were there. Taking some time to familiarize yourself with the water — even if you have been to the same place a hundred times — will generally work to your advantage.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
