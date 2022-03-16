Spring is right around the corner. Pretty soon, the undeniable signs will be upon us. Jacaranda trees will burst forth with their purple flowers, white butterflies will be flying across Charlotte Harbor, and the first few migratory tarpon will appear like phantoms in the night.
Have you taken the opportunity to get all your fishing gear ready? If not, you’d better get on it if you want to enjoy all the action that’s just about to explode.
Check over your tackle carefully. If you keep your rods in the garage, alternating heat and cold may have loosened up the guide inserts. If they lean against a wall, the blanks may have become warped. Is the handle in good shape? Give the whole rod a good going-over — if anything needs to be taken care of, you want to find out now, not when you’ve got a big fish on the line.
Speaking of line, that also needs a look. If you’re using monofilament, line that has a dusty or chalky appearance definitely needs to be replaced. Braided line lasts longer, but if it’s starting to get a “fuzzy” look or there are visible frays, that’s a sign replacement is in order (don’t worry about fading color unless it bothers you).
How about the reels? Spin the handles and see how they feel. If there’s any hitching, grinding or resistance, you may be able to fix it with a little oil. If they feel really crusty, it’s probably time to open them up for cleaning and regreasing. Are you comfortable doing that? If you’re not, get a pro to do it for you. It’s embarrassing to walk into the tackle shop with a bunch of reel parts in a bag because you can’t figure out how to reassemble them.
Hopefully, you haven’t left any reels with the drags locked down for months on end. If you have, chances are good the drag washers need to be replaced. Remember, the best thing you can do for your drag’s long-term health is to loosen it after every trip.
Go through your tackle box. Make an inventory of what you have and a list of what you need. If hooks are starting to get rusty, replace them. Same for lure hardware. You don’t want to lose a fish because a rusty hook or split ring fails. Check your spools of leader material — you don’t want to find out there’s only 18 inches left when you need to re-tie. Has your sunblock gotten old? Is your rain gear in good shape? How about your first-aid kit?
How does your castnet look? It could probably use conditioning. What about your pliers, dehookers and knives? Clean off any rust and replace if needed. It’s also a good time to be sure all your blades are good and sharp.
A lot of anglers trailer their boats farther in spring to get to the tarpon and shark hotspots or go out on the Gulf. Is your trailer roadworthy? Check your safety strap for dry rot. Are your taillights working? How about the brakes? It’s a good idea to inspect the hubs; failed bearings are a lousy way to start off your fishing trip. Loosen and re-tighten your wheel nuts just in case you do have a problem on the road.
Look over your safety gear. Even if you’re not worried about the man stopping you, you should still want to survive in an emergency. If a rat turned your life jacket into a nest, it’s going to be hard for you to stay afloat with a handful of fluff. Are your flares or fire extinguisher expired? Getting a vessel safety check from the local Coast Guard Auxiliary will alert you to any potential problems (and no, they don’t write tickets during these checks).
The boat itself probably could use a good spring cleaning. Take all the stuff off the boat first. Then look over all the wiring and switches, inspecting for any corrosion or damage. Clean the debris out of the scuppers and bilge. Check and maybe replace your primer bulb and fuel/water separators. Polish all your stainless or chrome, Armor All your vinyl and give everything a good scrubbing. Again, you will be much better served taking care of these things on dry land before the bite gets really hot out there.
As things warm up, we’ll see a lot more opportunities on the water. It will pay to be ready for them. Spring weather is hard to predict. For example, you may go to sleep expecting a 20-knot wind in the morning and wake up to flat calm conditions. Yay, you can head offshore — but only if you’re prepared.
I try to be ready for whatever every time I fish in spring. I know from experience that some tarpon trips turn into snapper and mackerel trips. Maybe we’re planning to run offshore but an unexpected storm keeps us in the Harbor. No matter what, I want to be able to catch some fish, so I always pack a variety of rods and reels suited to any possibility. And if you read my column regularly, you know my tackle bag weighs 50 pounds for a reason.
We’ll talk more about that as it gets closer. For now, the best thing to do is get everything in order so when the bite suddenly turns on, you won’t be caught with your pants around your ankles. Grab yourself a fresh tub of elbow grease and get it done, son.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
