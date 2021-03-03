How many different types of bait or forage are there for our fish to eat in the Charlotte Harbor area? Everybody knows about shrimp, crabs, whitebait and pinfish — but I believe there are many more types than you (or I) would probably think.
There is nothing good about red tide, but I do know that when it hit us so badly a couple years ago, it really showed me a few things that I didn’t know. Among the mass of sought-after gamefish and typical bait that was floating around our waters and washing up on our shores, there were also many types of fish and critters that I didn’t readily recognize.
What are these things? Where did they come from? What do they eat? Who eats them? Why does it matter? As it is, we make it hard enough on ourselves choosing the “right” fly to throw at any given moment.
We have our everyday baitfish, crab and shrimp patterns. There are literally thousands of flies out there that we tie in an attempt to duplicate things that make up the diet of a gamefish on the shallow grassflats, in our backwaters or on the beach. Let’s not try to add imitations of all of those creepy crawlers that we know so little about… or should we?
All predatory fish are aggressive and opportunistic feeders. That’s how they survive. Now, with so much fishing pressure that we have put on our area with boat after boat of chum and bait flingers, artificial bangers and fly fanatics, we are creating a population of neurotic screamers that go swimming off into oblivion whenever a rod is lifted.
But still, there are those days that fish forget to run away, and they eat. I’m sure you have experienced the times where they tend to focus on one prey type exclusively and ignore every fly you throw until you tie the right one — then it’s on like Donkey Kong!
Like flies, there are also thousands of books with discussions of what a particular gamefish species will eat in a particular situation. That has some value, but I have other advice: When deciding which fly to tie on, start with observation. Observe the size and type of bait that are you see on the flats in high numbers, then pick a fly that most closely resembles that.
Also, take note of the depth of the water and the type of bottom (grass, sand, etc.) where you’re fishing. You need to have flies in your arsenal that will cover the entire water column, from topwater to bottom crawling and everything in between.
Flies with lead eyes or a few wraps of lead on the shank are going to sink faster and are best used in water depths more than 3 feet or when you want to crawl your fly along a sandy bottom. Flies with bead chain eyes (or no eyes at all) are best in water depths of 2 feet or less, when it’s ideal to keep your fly out of the grass and near the surface.
Pay attention to the water clarity, as this will factor into the colors of flies that will tend to be more effective. As a general rule, the darker or muddier the water, the darker the fly should be. When the water is gin-clear, you should pick colors such as tan, white or olive.
What’s in my fly box? I thought you’d never ask. First, I have gurglers and hard-body poppers for any and all topwater style fishing. I love a topwater take, whether it’s a bluegill or a tarpon. Just the anticipation alone is worth using them, and everything here will eat them. I have them tied in several different colors, but I don’t think the color matters as much as the “blurp” it makes.
On the other end of the water column, a Clouser minnow is a must. I have never left home without them and I never will. Any water in which you choose to use it — warm, hot, cold, fresh, brackish, salty — the fish that live there will eat a Clouser at some point. It’s a great idea to carry Clousers tied in different sizes, colors and with different weight lead eyes.
Puglisi-style baitfish flies take up several rows in my box as well. I have them from 1.5 inches long to about 6 inches long in different color combos: Whites, tan and white, olive and white, grey and white, red and white, black, black and purple, black and red — there is no limit to color combos on any fly, but these are my standards.
Muddler-style patterns with hackle tails or rabbit strips work great too. The reds and tarpon seem to like these swimming along with all that tail action and will crush them just for fun.
You must have some sort of shrimpy-crabby things in your box. Some should be built for a fast deep descent; others should be slow sinkers (this includes spoon flies). Sometimes the fish just have a taste for crustaceans. We know that everything here will eat a shrimp and I have them from No. 4 to 1/0 in my box.
Don’t make it more difficult than it is. Give me a call, or go to a nearby fly shop and ask a few questions. Then grab a small handful of flies and go fishing. The fish will let you know whether you have the right fly tied on. Have fun experimenting, and …
Stay fly.
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
