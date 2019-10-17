Do you have treefrogs at your house? Almost all of us do, especially if you have garage or porch lights that stay on all night. Go out and take a look at the frogs on your walls or windows. What color are they? If you live anywhere near civilization, I’ll bet they’re beige or mottled brown. And they’re probably pretty chunky.
Those frogs don’t belong here. Like so many of our other common plants and animals, they’re imports. They’re Cuban treefrogs (Osteopilus septentrionalis), native to Cuba and the Bahamas. No one is quite sure when they were first brought to Florida. According to the University of Florida, the earliest confirmed records date to 1931 in the Florida Keys. Apparently they were stowaways in cargo — a common way for exotic species to spread.
Once here, they found the state very much to their liking. For starters, their main predators — snakes in the genus Tropidophis and two small raptors, the bare-legged owl and the Cuban pygmy owl — were nowhere to be seen. Then, they found plentiful prey for themselves.
Like other frogs, they are happy to eat insects. However, when they reach their adult size of up to 5.5 inches from nose to butt, it’s hard to find enough bugs to satisfy their jumbo appetites. So they turn to other insect-eaters such as anoles, geckos and smaller frogs. These more substantial meals fill them up quickly — until the next night, when they’re hungry again and on the prowl.
The first Cuban treefrogs I remember seeing were at a tiny church in Arcadia near the rodeo grounds. I was about 14, and these giant treefrogs were fascinating. I caught a couple and brought them home (Kings Highway, near the water treatment plant), where I released them. That’s also the day I learned that Cuban treefrogs secrete a mucus that you should never get into your eyes. Mine burned for days afterward.
I was so amazed by these huge frogs because the only treefrogs I had seen before were much smaller green ones. I was really bored with those. It seemed like there were hundreds all around the house (which was lit on all four outer walls at night). But before too long, I noticed we didn’t have as many green frogs. There were more bugs around the lights, too.
Over the next couple years, green frogs disappeared at the homestead. But the mottled Cubans exploded. I remember seeing dozens of little frogs with big heads and big feet. They showed up seemingly out of nowhere. I wondered what they were. As they got bigger, I realized it was the next generation of Cuban treefrogs. They had also showed up at my grandmother’s house a half-mile up the road.
By then, I had started seeing big, pale treefrogs all over. They were perched outside of retail buildings in Arcadia and Port Charlotte, including at the super-cool mall. They were at friends’ houses. They were around lights at parks and fishing piers.
But they weren’t out in the real boonies. Places that had no buildings and no lights at night seemed to be unappealing to them. Those were the places where you could drive, roll down the window, and hear the green treefrogs calling. They weren’t really gone — the ones that had lived around human habitation had just been eaten by the Cubans. Once you got away from those areas, there were plenty of the native frogs.
That’s not the case anymore. Cuban treefrogs still prefer areas where there are people, but their range is expanding to include more rural areas. A major driving factor is the lack of predators. While there are some species here that do eat them — black racers, yellow rat snakes, all the herons, crows, and occasionally raccoons and opossums — there is nothing that specifically preys on them like in their native range.
When a species has few predators, what limits it is suitable habitat. And while the best habitat is already overrun, it seems that most of Florida is actually just fine. The FWC says they’re in 38 counties now, and they’re usually behind on reporting this type of thing. The U.S. Geological Survey reports them everywhere except a few counties in the Panhandle, and also in other states as far north as coastal Maryland and along the Gulf Coast to south Texas.
Being tropical in nature, Cuban treefrogs don’t handle freezes well. This is really the only thing that constrains them from just marching as far north as little froggy legs can carry them.
But it doesn’t really help us here in Southwest Florida. Our last real freeze was in 2010, and while it knocked them back for a couple years, it wasn’t nearly enough for our native treefrogs to recover. Here in the subtropics, we are doomed to hear the calls of green treefrogs, barking treefrogs and squirrel treefrogs fading away, to be replaced by the rusty hinge “Gronk! Gronk!” call of the Cubans.
I used to advocate euthanasia of the invaders. But at this point, it’s pretty much hopeless. There are too many Cubans and too few natives. Now, on the other hand, if you happen to have a population of native treefrogs you want to protect, it’s easy to humanely kill Cuban treefrogs.
First, be sure the animal in question is a Cuban. Color and size usually give it away, but to be really sure, hold the frog and rub the top of its head with a fingertip. The skin of a Cuban treefrog is fused to the skull. In other treefrogs, you can feel the skin sliding over the bone. Obviously, do this as gently as possible.
Once you determine the frog’s identity, you need benzocaine. This is commonly sold in toothache gels. A small strip of gel is applied to the frog’s skin. Within moments, it’s absorbed and the frog will just “fall asleep.” This alone is usually fatal, but to ensure death, put the frog(s) in a plastic bag and put the bag in the freezer for 24 hours. Then, dispose of them in the trash.
As I mentioned, I don’t see any point in doing this if all you have are Cuban treefrogs. While they aren’t the ideal substitute for native species, Cubans do fill a portion of their ecological role: They eat insects and they provide prey for a number of hunters. For most of us, there’s really no good option at this point but to accept the change as permanent.
