Longtime readers may recall some discussion a couple years back about a proposal for a small-scale offshore fish farming project called Velella Epsilon. If you don’t, I’ll recap:
The proposal is for a single pen about 50 feet across and 20 feet high, which will be anchored about 40 miles off Sarasota in 130 feet of water. The pen, which will be able to submerge to avoid storm damage, would contain 20,000 almaco jack (a species native to the Gulf of Mexico). They’ll be raised in the pen for about a year, then harvested at about 4.5 pounds.
This project won’t make any money. They’re hoping to harvest about 70,000 pounds of fish, which is about 25,000 pounds of fillets. Even at the retail price of $15 a pound, $375,000 isn’t going to pay for everything needed.
But it doesn’t need to be profitable. It’s just meant to be proof of concept — to show that yes, we actually can farm-raise fish in American ocean waters. Success means two things: Less dependence on imported farm-raised fish, and less commercial fishing pressure on our wild fish stocks.
Why would anyone be opposed to this project? In a word, pollution. The project needed a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit because the fish waste and excess feed will result in higher levels of nutrient pollution in the immediate area.
The permit, which has been pending since late 2018, has now been issued and is effective July 8. It’s valid for five years. Opponents now have 120 days to appeal in court.
Globally, capture fisheries (wild fish and shellfish caught with nets, traps, hook and line, etc.) have been relatively stable at about 90 million to 100 million tons a year since the early 1990s. That might sound fine, but it’s not. At all.
Demand has gone up significantly in that time. We went from 5.5 billion to 7.9 billion people on this little ball. And think about all the technological advancements that have been applied toward maximizing the harvest. Has your fishfinder improved in the past 30 years? What we’ve discovered is that the ocean is not limitless, and neither are the fish in it.
The excess demand has been filled by aquaculture. In 2018, global aquaculture output of fish and shellfish was about 90 million tons — nearly equaling the amount harvested from the wild. That’s up from about 17 million tons in 1990. Talk about a growth industry.
However, the U.S. has been lagging a bit. Well, a lot. In 2018, aquaculture across all of North America combined produced about 725,000 tons of fish and shellfish. That’s a lot, right? Not compared to China, which produced more than 52 million tons the same year. That’s almost 72 pounds of Chinese seafood for every one pound of ours. We like to think of ourselves as world leaders in all categories. Clearly, we are not.
Project like Velella Epsilon can help make us competitive again. Economic and geopolitical concerns aside, I’d much rather eat fish raised in the U.S. — under U.S. FDA regulations — than those that come from overseas raised with who knows what drugs and chemicals.
But is it worth it to pollute our waters? That depends on what you mean by “pollution.” In this case, we’re not talking about oil or anything that’s actually toxic to us. We’re talking about nutrient pollution — primarily nitrogen.
A bunch of fish in a small area will create enough ammonia to kill themselves. Ask anyone who’s ever stocked a fish tank without cycling it first. But the same fish keeper will tell you that once the aquarium has been colonized by nitrifying bacteria, ammonia isn’t the problem any more. It’s broken down into nitrite, then nitrate. Nitrates are utilized by growing plants.
In the open sea, there’s very little nitrogen. When something happens that adds a lot of nitrogen to the water, an algal bloom might occur. Sometimes, it’s red tide. Is that a realistic concern here?
The Velella Epsilon project will put up to 28,000 pounds of fish food a month in the water. I’m sure they won’t do that at first (the bigger the fish get, the more they’ll eat), but let’s assume they do. That’s 336,000 pounds of food. If we assume it’s all fish meal, which is about 8 percent nitrogen, we get about 27,000 pounds of nitrogen added over the course of a year.
Sounds like a lot. But you and I each produce about 11 pounds of nitrogen a year, mostly in our urine. In Charlotte County, nitrogen isn’t removed from waste water, which means that nitrogen is discharged into our coastal waters.
So, in the worst possible case scenario, the nitrogen produced by this pilot project would be about equal to what 2,500 people produce. You’d need 80 pens full of almaco jacks to equal what the 201,000 people living in Charlotte County produce.
If the farm were going to be in Charlotte Harbor, we might have a problem. There’s already enough nutrient pollution in our coastal waters that more could easily break the system.
But we’re talking about 40 miles offshore in the open Gulf, where currents will quickly disperse and dilute nutrients as they’re produced. One pen will cause zero problem. The long-term plan is to scale up, of course. Ten or a hundred pens will also cause zero problem.
If we get to a thousand in the same area (7 million pounds of fish), then I’ll be concerned. Even then, the solution isn’t hard: Move farther offshore, and spread the farms farther apart.
Back in the 1970s, some idiot said, “The solution to pollution is dilution.” He was wrong, of course — except when it comes to nutrient pollution in the open sea. Open-water aquaculture is the way of the future, and that’s a good thing.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.