A new finish on the Fish Hunter 2 was overdue, so she is in for work. The hard part (sanding) has been done, but the gel coating requires warm and dry conditions that we haven’t encountered recently. It will be completed ASAP and I’m looking forward to getting back on the water. Absence does make the heart grow fonder.
Like many of you, I was laid up with some type of bug for a few days. It forced me to sit back, rest and reflect. I’ve been contemplating my future. It’s past time for me to choose my immediate future objectives.
Guess what? I have direction. First, I want to work out a way to stay here. Then (and you won’t believe it) the plan is to continue fishing and working to protect our heritage of fishing.
The huge change is in my new approach. If you want to enjoy an adventure on our waters, I’m available. If your expectations require a time machine, I’m sorry, but they don’t exist. If you want miracles, ask God — I’m just an experienced fishing guide.
The good old days are memories. Cherished, but just memories. I must face the fact Southwest Florida has been discovered and exploited, and I’m done attempting to live up to past achievements. But if you’re reasonable and realistic, we can have a great day making the best of our opportunities. I love catching if it’s available.
I’m into family fun fishing for whatever is biting. We do have some younger guides who are catching more fish, and sometimes they cater to great expectations. That’s one beautiful thing about our area: You have many choices.
It took me too long to figure this out, but I’ve chosen to share my remaining time with folks who understand the fun part of fishing is more important than the bragging part. Your fish may be bigger. That’s fine, because for me, the bigger smiles win every time.
If you want to share my time, we will explore and take advantage of my 50 years’ experience feeding and supporting myself fishing. We’ll slow down to check out the dolphins, bird life, and anything that puts a big smile on your faces.
Of course, we’ll bend some rods as well. Many folks enjoy catching ladyfish as much as anything. These are enthusiastic fish, and it’s easier to catch a bunch than snook or redfish (which you have to release anyway).
If you want something for the table, bluefish and Spanish mackerel are exciting action and provide dinner too. Sheepshead are a popular target this time of year. Trout and maybe pompano bless our days frequently.
I always bring extra gear to be prepared for chance encounters. We might not even have an opportunity to use it, but it’s here and ready to fire off. Occasionally we get a treat and catch something special.
Our fishing is not what it was, but we still have action to enjoy. Be thankful and enjoy what we have. With our current population trends, we’ll be looking back on this as “the good old days” too soon.
The biggest secret to success is to allow it to happen, instead of trying to force it. Don’t spend your last dollar on the lotto expecting to pay your rent. In fishing and in life, the successful folks are prepared, stable, dependable, responsible and work at it. The proper attitude allows it to function.
Help me mess up the shiny new finish on my boat. Let’s go fishin’ (when conditions allow) and enjoy sharing precious time creating memories of the new good old days.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
