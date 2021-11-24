Happy Thanksgiving! If you’re reading this column, you probably want to learn something about fishing. I don’t want to disappoint you, so if that’s all you’re interested in, you can skip the next f paragraphs. But I feel I need to take a moment to express gratitude for a few of the blessings in my life.
Now, with so many blessings, where to start? My friends and family are mostly healthy. The shop is open again and we’re seeing our old customers again, both the year-rounders and the snowbirds. We have the best customers in the world — they’re almost like an extended family to me.
I’m grateful for my job, which I love even though it takes up so much of my time. I don’t dread going into the office, and that’s something to be thankful for. I’m also grateful to have this column, which allows me to reach and teach thousands of people every week.
I’m thankful for some incredible experiences on the water this year. Living and working in such close proximity to Charlotte Harbor is a blessing every day. I try to be thankful for that every chance I get.
What it comes down to is that I’m thankful for my life and all that I have. I’m not a wealthy guy in the monetary sense, but I live a pretty rich life, thanks to the people around me. Thank you, all of you. You mean more to me than you know.
OK, on to the fishing. If you’re planning to fish, whether from boat or shore, I suggest sticking close to home. Long drives mean more time on the road among the shopping rush, and more time spent driving instead of with family.
Instead of going out with a certain fish or area in mind, go out to just fish. You’ll probably have some company out there, which might make plans tough to follow through on. Look for birds to show you a school of ladyfish, jacks or mackerel for nonstop action. That kind of thing keeps the kids and less fishing-inclined adults interested.
You might also soak live or frozen shrimp under a float, either on a grassflat or around dock pilings. Trout are the likely takers, but you might happen across a redfish or snook too. This is simple fishing and allows plenty of time for catching up with your fellow anglers.
If you’re fishing from a dock or pier, try some micro-fishing with tiny hooks and eensy bits of shrimp or squid. See how small of a fish you can catch. Try to catch as many different species as you can. Make it a fun challenge with friends and family.
You might learn that while anyone can do it, micro-fishing provides unique challenges for anglers of any skill level. And you might end up with a serious tussle on your hands when a 5-pound sheepshead takes that tiny chunk of shrimp.
If you’re fishing with a more hardcore crowd, challenge yourself to try something different. If you usually only beat the bushes, try trolling the edge of the flats or canals. Try to learn a new technique or spot or lure.
No family to fish with? Well, fishing is always more fun when you share it with someone. If your family isn’t here, take a neighbor or friend. Remember to just enjoy your time. If you’re doing it right, it’s not really about the fish anyway.
If you prefer, you can have a great day on the water without fishing. Take the family out on a boat ride. Show them the outdoors and the wildlife and the beauty we have around this Harbor. Drift the flats. Take binoculars. Look at birds, mangroves, fish shacks, whatever’s out there.
If you want to try something really different, go upriver to see a totally different part of the Harbor. There are alligators, cypress trees, manatees and all kinds of neat stuff. Just be careful and try not to get stuck in the mud — there’s plenty of that too.
And remember what Thanksgiving is about. What are you grateful for? Who are you grateful to? Take just a moment to let them know. It will make their life better, and knowing you’ve done that will make your life better. Try to always be thankful for what you have and not take anything for granted, because it can be gone faster than you’d believe.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
