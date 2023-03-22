Spanish mackerel

The best thing about getting older: You don’t need to buy a fishing license any more (as long as you’re a Florida resident).

 WaterLine file photo

Who needs a recreational fishing license?

Florida residents and visitors are required to possess a Florida freshwater fishing license or saltwater fishing license when engaged in fishing and hunting activities. A license is required to attempt to take fish. Generally, if you put a line or net in the water, you need a fishing license.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments