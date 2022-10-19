Many anglers think nasty weather is the toughest time to catch bass. While it may be difficult to actually get out in the boat, bad weather has produced some very nice catches for me over the years. Give me a storm to dodge any time.
But there are conditions that make it highly frustrating to find bass willing to bite. Those nice bright sunny days with beautiful clear blue skies and not a cloud in sight are much better for catching a tan than catching a fish. If it so happens there's no wind to ripple the water, you have a great day for water skiing — but it's an angler's nightmare.
This past Saturday was just such a day. Naturally, our club had a tournament on that day. We were on a chain of lakes that I absolutely love to fish and which has been very good to me. I never got a bite.
If that's not tough enough for you, you can throw in a full moon for good measure. It's always tough fishing for bass after a full moon. If you don’t get that early morning bite (really early — before the sun comes up), you're going to struggle until the midday feed rolls around.
I believe bass feed through the night with a full moon out. If there's no cloud cover, the bass can target their prey from underneath while the full moon lights up the water, allowing them to see and feel everything they want to feed on. They finish gorging shortly before most of us get to the lake.
When you find yourself on the lake in such conditions, there are a few tricks that you can try. First, if there is moving water in the area — a lock, a river, a canal — find it. Moving water tends to attract a large number of bass because will bring small baitfish right to them. Largemouth bass will not hang out in moving water like smallmouth do, but they will use it to feed.
Another trick: Try fishing an area that isn't as affected by the conditions. Look for things like matted vegetation or ledges in deeper water, To be fair, these locations may not be on fire, but you're still more likely to find feeding fish if you look into places like this. Deep water is my second choice if moving water isn't available.
It won't help much right now, but in the late winter and spring, check shallow water for spawning bass. Sunny cloudless skies make it very easy to comb through the shallow water looking for bass moving onto beds.
I like to use baits that are easy for the bass to eat. A drop-shot rig with a smaller trick worm is a great bait to use in deeper water. I lean towards a purple color, and about 5 inches or even smaller. If bass have been feeding through the night, something snack-size is a great option.
Carolina rigs also work extremely well in deeper water. That effortless movement the bait shows can trigger bites because it looks very lifelike. Keep in mind that in Florida, a ledge can be as small as 2 feet of change in the bottom depth.
No matter what you do, the bite will probably be slow. So my last suggestion would be to possibly skip the fishing and do some water skiing, play golf or spend time just enjoying the day. I'm kind of kidding, but I'm kind of not. I don't always have to catch fish to have a good day on the water, but I also don't want to handicap myself by going on a lousy day.
If you do have your heart set on going fishing, go super early or later in the day. By afternoon, fish may have had time to get hungry again. Whatever you do, don't get frustrated by things you can't control. It's just a fact that conditions like this have very seldom produced big stringers of bass.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
