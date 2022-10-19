Big ol' largemouth

You want to get fish like this every time you go out to the lake, but some days you’re lucky if you hook anything at all.

 Shutterstock photo

Many anglers think nasty weather is the toughest time to catch bass. While it may be difficult to actually get out in the boat, bad weather has produced some very nice catches for me over the years. Give me a storm to dodge any time.

But there are conditions that make it highly frustrating to find bass willing to bite. Those nice bright sunny days with beautiful clear blue skies and not a cloud in sight are much better for catching a tan than catching a fish. If it so happens there's no wind to ripple the water, you have a great day for water skiing — but it's an angler's nightmare.


Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments