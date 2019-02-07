When a fisherman looks out over the flats, what does he see? Seagrasses and potholes, maybe some oysters, a handful of waterbirds. If he’s sharp-eyed, he might spot some mullet or even a few gamefish.
Now, let’s take a closer look at all the things he’s missed. Charlotte Harbor’s grassflats are alive with an incredible variety of animals, and since most are small they’re easy to miss if you’re not paying attention. Slap on a mask and snorkel — we’re going in.
The first thing we notice is the grass itself. Here on this flat in Pine Island Sound, most of what we see is turtle grass. Easily recognized by its flat, tape-like blades, turtle grass is the most common species. It serves as a forest for many of the small animals that live here. In fact, look closely enough and you’ll see the blades are colonized by all sorts of things: Crusty coralline algae, squishy tunicates, clinging shrimplike critters, and maybe even baby bay scallops (aka spat) if we’re lucky.
Interspersed among the turtle grass we spot some lighter green needle-like blades. This is manatee grass. So named because manatees often prefer it to the turtle grass (believe it or not, their prehensile lips are sensitive enough to pluck just the manatee grass blades, leaving the surrounding turtle grass untouched), manatee grass often grows in mixed beds like this. We also spot various brown and green macroalgae, such as sargassum and sea lettuce.
The plants are cool, but the animals are the star attraction. Small fish are darting here and there, but there’s one swimming slowly just above the grass that looks very different. I mean, when did you last see a fish with horns? This is a scrawled cowfish. It’s beyond weird: Not only does it have actual little horns right above its eyes, but most of the body is encased in a hard shell. Half fish, half snail? And it’s bright yellow with electric blue squiggles.
Cowfish are related to puffers and have beaklike mouths they use to crunch small but hard-shelled prey. This one is munching at the turtle grass, grazing on a mix of the grass and coralline algae. Now he’s swimming down into the grass — has he spotted something?
Yep — you hear that snapping sound? That’s a pistol shrimp. Let’s push this cowfish aside and see if we can get a peek. Good thing I have this little dipnet … and, got it! No, it’s not a crayfish or a tiny lobster, although it looks like one.
See how the claws are different sizes? The big one is what you heard before. When a pistol shrimp wants to crack open a clam, he opens his claw wide and then snaps it shut so fast it creates a shockwave. The shockwave has enough power to actually break the shell. Then the shrimp can use the smaller claw to dig out the meat.
We’re lucky to see this little fella. Usually they stay burrowed in the sand during the day. Actually, a lot of what lives on the flats stays buried most of the time. Here, look at this oblong shell. It’s a sunray venus, which is a type of clam. There are dozens of species of clams and their relatives that live here. In some places, you can find the bottom littered with their crushed shells — a sign that redfish and stingrays know where the clam beds are are go there to feed.
You’re more likely to see snails out crawling around. This rounded one is a moon snail, and that spiky thing is a crown conch. Look around long enough and you’ll find tulips, lightning whelks, and maybe even a giant horse conch, which can weigh up to 14 pounds. Sometimes we can find evidence of snails. What looks like a detached priest’s collar lying on the sand is actually the egg case of the moon snail. A whelk’s egg case, which we often see tossed up on the beaches, looks like some sort of strange multi-segmented worm.
Worms on the flats? It’s not too much of a stretch. Many folks from the Atlantic seaboard states are familiar with bloodworms, which are found on mudflats up there. They live on our grassflats too, along with ragworms, peanut worms, bristle worms, tubeworms and dozens of other worm species. If we came back out at night, we could probably spot some crawling among the grass or even swimming through the water. Don’t touch — many of them can bite, and they have bigger jaws than you’d expect.
That blobby thing there looks a bit like a worm, but it’s actually related to the starfish. It’s a sea cucumber. If you pick it up, you’ll be surprised by the weird texture — soft on the outside, but hard underneath. Don’t squeeze it, though, or else — oops, too late. It shot its intestines out at you. It’s fine; they’ll grow back. That’s just its natural defense.
You didn’t see a little dark eel-looking thing shoot past, did you? Many sea cucumbers have small fish called pearlfish that live in their anuses. Too much information? Hey, it wasn’t my idea — I’m just telling you how the world works.
Yes, I see it. No, it’s not a pearlfish — it’s a baby seatrout. These grassflats are home to many juvenile fish. If we spent more time, we could probably find juvenile gag grouper, lane and mangrove snapper, sheepshead, redfish and a bunch of others. This is a refuge from predators (including their own parents) and also a rich feeding ground for a growing gamefish. Without healthy seagrass beds, you can kiss a whole lot of our fishing opportunities goodbye.
Really, we should probably get back to the boat, so … Oh, look at that. We haven’t actually moved at all. Well, climb aboard. It’s amazing how much you can see if you just take a moment to look at what’s around you.
Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, email him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com. You can also follow him on Instagram @florida_is_wild.
