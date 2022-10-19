I’ve spent most of my life in Florida. I’ve seen many storms before. I remember when I was a child a storm came through Zolfo Springs and knocked a tree down on our house. A limb stuck through the roof and then smashed the dining table. But as you already know, Hurricane Ian was a monster storm on a whole other level.
My house has been destroyed. I’m sure many people reading this also had their houses destroyed. I was crestfallen after the storm as I looked around at what was left of my house. I thought about how I've worked my butt off for all this stuff and then Ian comes along and just wrecks it in the blink of an eye.
I called the family boss (my grandmother) to get some wisdom and advice. She told me she was glad I was alive and the pictures I sent looked pitiful. She also said I’ve got to look at it this way: You can rebuild your house, but you can’t rebuild you. God tore it down and he’ll rebuild it; you just have to be patient. So that’s what I’ve been trying to do.
After the storm, our neighborhood came together to protect our homes and each other. I’m sure many of you did the same thing. We congregated at one of the neighbor’s homes. Jim and Deb they were the best host and hostess.
Several mornings we gathered over there and one of us would cook breakfast for whoever was there. We’d sit around and drink coffee talking about what we were going to do before going to work on our homes. Then in the evening we would gather again and have dinner. I did a lot of cooking and was proud to do it, but I wasn’t the only one. Everyone pitched in to make sure we all got a belly full of hot food.
Cooking after Ian required some thought. I had propane and a turkey fryer, and believe me that I used that turkey fryer every day. We also had an old-fashioned Coleman stove, the kind you’d have camping on the Peace River like we did when we were kids.
I drove my old truck around the neighborhood and saw there were several cabbage palms laying on the ground. So what does a Florida Cracker do? I got out the ax, cut those cabbage boots off and threw them in the back of my truck.
Several of my neighbors have never had swamp cabbage so I made them a big pot of swamp cabbage and we enjoyed it for three days. They couldn’t believe I picked that up off the side of the road and I turned it into dinner. I enjoyed doing that because I thought it was good hearty food and a history lesson wrapped up all in one.
We ate all kinds of stuff because everybody had to use up their food before it spoiled in their freezers. A couple days after the storm I was able to get a generator, but I had already exhausted all the food from my freezer. I was glad that I hadn't killed a deer yet, because all that venison probably would have spoiled and I would’ve been aggravated.
There was so much food. It was wonderful. It was like we had the best restaurant in town right in our neighborhood. We called it Chez Deb. I enjoyed that part of the experience, but the rest has been pretty awful. I'm glad that Hurricane Ian is gone, and I hope that we don’t ever have another storm like that again.
But we know there will be more hurricanes to come, and we can expect power to be out for a while. You can eat cold Chef Boyardee out of the can, or you can be prepared and feast like we do in hunting camp.
To be prepared for a future storm, get a turkey fryer. You can do so much with that thing. I cooked bacon, eggs, a piece of beef, swamp cabbage, Brussels sprouts with tomatoes — the list goes on and on. It’s basically a big burner that puts out a lot of BTUs, so you can get stuff hot quickly.
I didn’t fry anything because I’m trying to stay away from fried food right now. However, if I had been able to catch some fish, I guarantee the turkey fryer would’ve seen some hot grease and some breading with a little bit of mustard holding the breading onto the fish. I have not fished since the day before the storm, I really want to go fishing, but I'll wait until we can see the debris in the water. Safety first.
I don’t have a new recipe for you this week because of all this going on. Since I made swamp cabbage for the neighborhood and I wrote about swamp cabbage a few years ago, I’m going to reprint the recipe that went with that column. A few years back I went to my buddy Kevin Kelly's house and we made swamp cabbage. I use his recipe now because it’s better than mine. Try it — you'll like it.
I know it'll be a long road, but I encourage everybody to stay strong and rebuild. We’re Port Charlotte strong, Punta Gorda strong, North Port strong, Englewood strong, Arcadia strong, and Boca Grande strong. We’re Florida strong, and we will survive.
Chef Tim Spain is a Florida native and has years of experience cooking professionally, both in restaurants and in private settings. He offers private catering and personal culinary classes. For more info, visit ChefTimSpain.com or call 406-580-1994.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.