Making swamp cabbage

Barbara Collins’ experienced hands expertly cut a freshly harvested palm heart into swamp cabbage.

 WaterLine photo by Capt. Josh Olive

I’ve spent most of my life in Florida. I’ve seen many storms before. I remember when I was a child a storm came through Zolfo Springs and knocked a tree down on our house. A limb stuck through the roof and then smashed the dining table. But as you already know, Hurricane Ian was a monster storm on a whole other level.

My house has been destroyed. I’m sure many people reading this also had their houses destroyed. I was crestfallen after the storm as I looked around at what was left of my house. I thought about how I've worked my butt off for all this stuff and then Ian comes along and just wrecks it in the blink of an eye.


Chef Tim Spain is a Florida native and has years of experience cooking professionally, both in restaurants and in private settings. He offers private catering and personal culinary classes. For more info, visit ChefTimSpain.com or call 406-580-1994.

