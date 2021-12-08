It turns out you don’t have to journey to Area 51 in New Mexico to find alien invaders, because we have plenty of them living right here in Southwest Florida. Florida is notorious for being home to lots of non-native plants and animals, largely because our mild climate and lush sub-tropical ecosystem provide splendid accommodations.
Who are these aliens? There are too many of them living in Florida to list them all. Some are infamously well-known: Green iguanas, Brazilian peppers, melaleuca, blue tilapia, snakeheads, lionfish, water lettuce and wild hogs. Others are not so well known, including such exotics as the New Guinea flatworm, the giant cave cockroach, the New Zealand mud snail, the giant tiger prawn, the Egyptian goose and many others.
When a newcomer first appears in Florida, its population goes through stages. At first, when there are only a few of them around and it’s not really clear whether or not they’ll be a permanent addition to our ecosystems, the state lists them as “present, but not established.” If the plant or animal is able to reproduce successfully and its numbers increase substantially, then the population is classified as “established.”
But there’s at least one more level that the aliens can achieve. If some new species becomes very widespread and its presence starts altering the community of native plants and animals in which it thrives, then it can be classified as “invasive.” Wild hogs and Brazilian peppers are among the most well-known invasive nonnative species in Southwest Florida.
The non-native species in Florida have been introduced here by human activity. We bring plants from all over the world here for our gardens. Most of the time, those that survive look attractive where we stick them, and that’s the end of it. But sometimes — when the plant is so happy here that it starts making lots of little plants — things can get out of control.
For example, Brazilian pepper was introduced as a landscape ornamental and is still sometimes called by the colloquial name of Florida holly. What a disaster that has become for the southern half of Florida.
Some animals are brought here as pets, such as the Burmese pythons that are busily eating all the bunnies in the Everglades. Sometimes we introduce new species here accidentally, as when insects or plant seeds arrive in packaging from overseas.
Other plants and animals were introduced as food sources. Florida’s wild hogs are descended from European pigs that were brought here by the early Spanish explorers, possibly even by Ponce de Leon.
Yes, there have been wild hogs in Florida for more than 500 years. There are so many of them and their population is so widespread that these prolific pigs will be a part of Florida’s ecosystem forever, no matter how many of them we trap or kill. They are here to stay.
Even a 500-year pedigree does not qualify wild hogs as native animals. They were brought here by humans, so they will forever be classified as non-native animals. But, since Mother Nature does have ways of moving species around naturally, it is possible for new species to appear in our neighborhood on their own.
For example, there were no cattle egrets in Florida prior to about 1940. Now they are common in all portions of our state. It is thought that they made it from Africa to South America on their own, perhaps flying across the ocean on prevailing easterly tropical winds, and then spread north through the Caribbean to the U.S.
Coconut palm trees grow all around the world in the tropics because coconuts can float clear across the ocean and take root once they finally wash ashore. And sometimes critters hitchhike with those coconuts or on other floating debris, so insects or other creatures that wouldn’t at first glance seem likely to be trans-ocean travelers can turn up on shores across the sea.
Floridians are sharing space with lots of non-natives. If you go for a walk in the woods, you will certainly encounter a few. I doubt there’s an acre of land in the region that is not home to numerous aliens. If you fish in fresh water, you may catch non-native fish. There are a few non-natives in salt water as well. And it’s not just fish: We have a few exotic crab species and at least one non-native shrimp.
Once a population of non-native plants or animals is established, it’s virtually impossible to ever get rid of it. Most of the time, the new guys don’t cause too much trouble. Remember that the arrival of new species does sometimes occur naturally, so ecosystems must be able to adjust to new arrivals. Most often we hardly notice the changes in our environment when the newcomers settle in.
But sometimes they can be game changers, and often not for the better. Think how much money has been spent in Florida on attempts to control exotics such as water hyacinth, water lettuce, Brazilian pepper, air potato, hogs, iguanas and pythons.
Of course, there’s another way to look at this. Really, we humans are the ultimate non-natives here (perhaps with the exception of anyone who can claim lineage from the Calusa Indians). The rest of us perfectly fit the definition of invasive species. We moved in and got established, our population has exploded, and we disrupt the ecosystem. Yep — we’re the invaders.
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.